US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after sell-off; Fed statement on tap

* Analysts say market may be oversold; BofA rebounds
* Fed statement could spark more selling
* Odds of slipping into another recession 25 pct -poll
* Dow up 1.6 pct, S&P up 2.3 pct, Nasdaq up 3.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks rebounded sharply
on Tuesday after a major sell-off, but markets remained
vulnerable to selling if the Federal Reserve fails to ease
fears of a double-dip recession.
Volatility remained high after the benchmark S&P 500
dropped nearly 17 percent over the past two weeks on wrangling
in Washington over the debt ceiling and soft economic data.
Stocks almost immediately lost gains after the open and the
Dow briefly turned negative before rebounding.
Equities suffered a massive drop on Monday, the first
session since the United States lost it top-tier credit
rating, with the S&P posting its worst one-day loss since
December 2008 and nearing bear market territory. Volume was
the heaviest since the "flash crash" in May 2010. For more
stories, see [ID:nN1E776092]
"You had a cataclysmic sell-off in the marketplace," said
Cliff Draughn, president and chief investment officer at
Excelsia Investment Advisors in Savannah, Georgia.
"You are technically way oversold and secondly, this whole
thing has been political."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 174.75
points, or 1.61 percent, to 10,984.30. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 25.87 points, or 2.31 percent, to
1,145.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 74.50
points, or 3.16 percent, to 2,432.21.
Federal Reserve policy-makers began meeting Tuesday
morning, and the Fed's statement is due at 2:15 p.m EDT [1815
GMT]. While the central bank isn't expected to unveil any new
program to help lift asset prices, selling could re-emerge if
there's no indication that help is on the way.
[ID:nN1E77724B]
Analysts were conflicted over what to expect from the
statement, as some were unsure what action, if any, the Fed
has left at its disposal.
"He's damned if he does and damned if he doesn't -- he's
in a no-win situation this afternoon," Draughn said.
The CBOE Volatility index .VIX fell 15.2 percent, but
was still up nearly 59 percent so far this month.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating late
Friday, removing the nation's perfect triple-A designation for
the first time in history. The rating agency's move sparked
the stock market's huge sell-off and underlined fears a
recession was inevitable, given increasing signs of slowing
growth and more turmoil in the euro zone.
According to a Reuters poll, the United States faces
one-in-four odds of slipping back into recession, though the
economic outlook is raising the likelihood of new Fed action.
[ID:nL9E7I401E]
Even though fear remained a dominant emotion in the
markets, analysts said stocks could be nearing a bottom. They
noted the S&P 500 was now more technically oversold than at
any other time in the last 10 years, with its 14-day relative
strength index at 16.5 percent. A level below 20 generally
attracts buyers.
Bank shares ranked among the best performers, as the S&P
financial index .GSPF gained 4.1 percent. Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N), the S&P's biggest decliner on Monday, jumped 7.5
percent to $7.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)