US STOCKS-Trading choppy as Wall St digests Fed statement

* Fed statement sends mixed signals to market
* Odds of slipping into another recession 25 pct -poll
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 1 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates with market's reaction to Fed statement)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks seesawed in
volatile trading on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve said the
economic recovery will remain slow, while pledging to keep
interest rates near zero for two more years.
Trading was choppy as investors struggled with the Fed's
conflicting signals.
"The Federal Reserve rate signals an extended period of
diminished, if not negative, economic growth for quite some
time," said John Kilduff, partner in Again Capital LLC in New
York.
"This bodes poorly for demand, but may indicate additional
easing measures, which we know from recent experience is
supportive of asset prices."
With about an hour of trading left in the session, the Dow
Jones industrial average .DJI dipped 13.02 points, or 0.12
percent, to 10,796.83. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX gained 4.94 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,124.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 24.12 points, or 1.02
percent, to 2,381.81.
According to a Reuters poll, the United States faces
one-in-four odds of slipping back into recession, though the
economic outlook was seen as raising the likelihood of new Fed
action. [ID:nL9E7I401E]
The benchmark S&P 500 dropped nearly 17 percent over the
past two weeks on wrangling in Washington over the debt
ceiling, as well as on soft economic data and a ballooning
debt crisis in Europe.
Equities suffered a massive drop on Monday, the first
session since the United States lost it top-tier triple-A
credit rating from Standard & Poor's. As a result of Monday's
huge sell-off, the S&P 500 posted its worst one-day percentage
loss since December 2008 and got close to entering bear market
territory.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Robert
Gibbons; Editing by Jan Paschal)