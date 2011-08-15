US STOCKS-Futures up, volatility seen lower

* Lowe's quarterly sales miss estimates
* Google to buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 bln
* Empire State manufacturing data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 34 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 7.75 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, feeding bullish hopes that the recent selling would
ebb after last week's wild swings took the S&P 500 near a
one-year low.
The New York Federal Reserve is due to release its Empire
State manufacturing survey for August at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT), while the National Association of Home Builders housing
market index for August is expected at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
Data showed Japan's economy shrank less than anticipated in
the second quarter as companies made strides in restoring
output following a devastating earthquake and tsunami. The data
boosted Asian equities, with the Nikkei .N225 closing up 1.4
"The Japanese news, while not overly encouraging, was
another datapoint showing things are not nearly as bad as the
selloff seemed to suggest," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"This is an extremely jittery market, just looking to avoid
significant bad news," he said. "I would expect there to be
less volatility than we saw last week."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 34
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 7.75 points.
European shares were little changed as investors focused on
Tuesday's meeting between France and Germany to deal with the
On the earnings front, Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) shares fell
4.6 percent to $18.62 after it reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly sales and cut its fiscal-year outlook for the second
time in three months as homeowners put off big renovations in
"The Lowe's forecast could be significant to the market as
it is trying to look at how the recent (economic) weakness
affects consumers," Meckler said.
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) jumped more than 60
percent to $39.20 premarket on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) offer to
buy the mobile digital communication services company for about
$12.5 billion in cash. Google fell 2.8 percent to $548.12.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) will exit the international
credit card businesses as it sells its Canada business to TD
Bank Group (TD.TO). The U.S. lender's shares gained 3.3 percent
to $7.43 premarket.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) and Sysco Corp (SYY.N) also
[ID:nWNAB9517]. Investors also awaited results from Agilent
Technologies Inc (A.N).
Technologies Inc (A.N).
To underscore the volatility last week, the S&P 500 hit a
low near 1,101, its lowest since September 2010 and also
managed to record its first two-day rally since mid-July.
U.S. stocks closed one of the most volatile weeks on
record. A relative drop in volume and lighter intraday swings
suggested a decline in investor anxiety.
The CBOE volatility index closed at its highest on a weekly
basis since May 2010.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)