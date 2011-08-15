US STOCKS-Wall St to open up on M&A, volatility seen down

* Lowe's quarterly sales miss estimates
* Google to buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 bln
* NY State manufacturing contracts for third month
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 0.25 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. stocks were set to open
higher on Monday, feeding on acquisition news and brushing off
weak manufacturing data after last week's wild swings took the
S&P 500 near a one-year low.
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) jumped nearly 60
percent to $38.73 in premarket trading on Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
offer to buy the company for about $12.5 billion in cash.
Google fell 2.8 percent to $547.25, capping gains in Nasdaq
futures. For details, see [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
Adding to a recent string of soft economic data, a gauge of
New York State manufacturing contracted for the third month in
a row in August as new orders fell to their lowest level since
November 2010. [ID:nBN1E77E08J]
The recent market declines that last week took the S&P 500
to its lowest since September reflected weak U.S. and global
economic data as well as a perception that leaders in Europe
and the United States were running out of options to help their
sputtering economies.
But some analysts saw the selling as overdone, and stocks
closed the week with a two-day rally. A relative drop in volume
last Friday and lighter intraday swings suggested a decline in
investor anxiety.
"This is an extremely jittery market, just looking to avoid
significant bad news," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York. "I
would expect there to be less volatility than we saw last
week."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 7.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 57
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 edged up 0.25 points.
Japan's economy shrank less than anticipated in the second
quarter as companies made strides in restoring output following
a devastating earthquake and tsunami, data showed. That boosted
Asian equities, with the Nikkei .N225 closing up 1.4 percent.
[ID:nL3E7JF04A]
"The Japanese news, while not overly encouraging, was
another datapoint showing things are not nearly as bad as the
(recent stocks) selloff seemed to suggest," LibertyView
Capital's Meckler said.
European shares edged lower, with investors focused on
Tuesday's meeting between France and Germany to deal with the
current financial crisis in the region. [ID:nLDE77E0BE]
On the earnings front, Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) shares fell
3.1 percent to $18.90 premarket after it reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and cut its fiscal-year
outlook. [ID:nN1E77A1SZ]
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) will exit the international
credit card businesses and sell its Canada business to TD Bank
Group (TD.TO). The U.S. lender's shares gained 3.3 percent to
$7.43 premarket.
