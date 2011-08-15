US STOCKS-Wall St rises on M&A, Europe hopes

* Google to buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 bln
* NY State manufacturing contracts for third month
* Indexes up: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.5 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to midmorning, adds quote)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. stocks rose more than 1
percent on Monday, feeding on acquisition news and hopes
European politicians will come up with solutions to the
region's debt crisis.
Stocks brushed off soft data on manufacturing and
homebuilder sentiment that added to a string of weak economic
news that took the S&P 500 near a one-year low last week.
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) jumped nearly 57
percent to $38.40 on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) offer to buy the
company for about $12.5 billion in cash. Google dropped 1.1
percent to $558.12. For details, see [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
Also, Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N will buy cable operator
Insight Communications from Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] for $3
billion in cash to broaden its presence in the Midwest.
[ID:nL3E7JF19P]
"The corporate sector has become the most important buyer
of U.S. equities right now," said Doug Cliggott, managing
director of U.S. equity strategy at Credit Suisse. "Some really
good value was created by (last week's) downdraft."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 138.27
points, or 1.23 percent, to 11,407.29. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 17.13 points, or 1.45 percent, to
1,195.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 32.90
points, or 1.31 percent, to 2,540.88.
The market declines that took the S&P 500 to its lowest
point since September last week reflected weak U.S. and global
economic data and the perception that leaders in Europe and the
United States were running out of options to help their
sputtering economies.
Still, a meeting on Tuesday by French and German
politicians was expected to result in initiatives needed to
restore confidence in credit and other markets.
[ID:nL6E7HL0JK]
Stocks and other high-yielding assets like the euro posted
gains on Monday, supporting that view.
"I'd read the euro strength as a sigh of relief (in the
markets)," Credit Suisse's Cliggott said.
The latest economic reports were not encouraging. A gauge
of New York State manufacturing contracted for the third month
in a row in August, while homebuilder sentiment remained stuck
at historic lows. Still, they did little to dent stocks.
[ID:nN1E77E0EK] and [ID:nN9E7ID023]
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)