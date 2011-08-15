US STOCKS-Wall St gains for 3rd day on M&A, Europe hopes

* Google to buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion
* Investors hopeful about European leaders' meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 500 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. stocks gained for a third
day on Monday after last week's wild swings on U.S. deal news
and speculation European leaders may get control of the euro
zone's debt problems.
The market's somewhat firmer footing follows weeks of
volatility and a selloff that put the S&P 500 in negative
territory for the year.
The benchmark index is still considered in a correction,
having lost 12.6 percent since its April 29 highs due to
concerns about U.S. fiscal policy, Europe's debt woes and the
downgrading of the United States' top-notch credit rating.
Among the day's biggest gainers, Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc (MMI.N) jumped nearly 57 percent to $38.25 on Google Inc's
(GOOG.O) offer to buy the company for about $12.5 billion in
cash. Google dropped 2.6 percent to $549.19. For details, see
"You're seeing kind of a reversal from last week in
financials," said Thomas Villalta, portfolio manager for Jones
Villalta Asset Management in Austin, Texas. That "speaks to
underlying fundamentals" of the businesses involved
.
But the sharp ups and downs of last week could return, he
said, as Europe's concerns weigh.
"Europe has been extraordinarily slow in taking any sort of
decisive action to improve perceptions ... that means to me we
could have volatility through the end of the quarter."
A meeting on Tuesday by French and German political leaders
was expected to result in initiatives needed to restore
confidence in credit and other markets. For details, see
The S&P financial index .GSPF rose 2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 121.66
points, or 1.08 percent, at 11,390.68. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.03 points, or 1.28 percent, at
1,193.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 21.28
points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,529.26.
In other takeover news, Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N will
buy cable operator Insight Communications from Carlyle Group
[CYL.UL] for $3 billion in cash to broaden its presence in the
Midwest. [ID:nL3E7JF19P] Time Warner declined 1.1 percent to
$64.78.
