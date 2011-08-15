US STOCKS-Google deal boosts Wall Street for third day

* Google's $12.5 billion deal boosts market confidence
* Nasdaq gains more than 2 pct
* Investors await European leaders' meeting on Tuesday
* Lowes earnings weak; Wal-Mart, Home Depot on Tuesday
* Indexes up: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 500 2.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wall Street stocks rose for a
third day on Monday as investors saw Google's offer for phone
maker Motorola Mobility as a signal to jump back into the
market after weeks of sharp selling.
Acquisition activity is often viewed as a sign major
corporations sitting on big cash piles are willing to pay for
shares even as economic growth remains sluggish.
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) jumped 55.8 percent
to $38.13 after Google (GOOG.O) offered $12.5 billion to buy
the company, which would be Google's biggest deal ever. Google
shares ended down 1.2 percent at $557.23. For details, see
With Monday's gains, the stomach-churning losses incurred
last week have now been wiped out. Among big winners were
banks, which have been a frequent target for selling. Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) rose 7.9 percent to $7.76, making it the
Dow's biggest percentage gainer.
"The shining point throughout this whole debacle is that
corporate America is actually doing quite well," said King Lip,
chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management in
San Francisco. "It shows that they're not yet ready to throw in
the towel."
Shares of other cell phone companies also rose, riding
hopes of additional takeovers or the possibility of business
shifting to Google's competitors. Blackberry maker Research in
Motion RIMM.O advanced 10.4 percent to $27.11 while Nokia
(NOK.N) jumped 17.4 percent to $6.29.
The S&P financial index .GSPF rose 3.2 percent. Shares of
Bank of America advanced after it said it plans to sell its
credit card business in Canada to TD Bank Group (TD.TO).
Three days of market gains follow weeks of intense
volatility and a sharp selloff that put the S&P 500 in negative
territory for the year. After the rebound, the S&P is now down
just 4.2 percent on the year.
"It's causing people to rethink their view toward the
market," said Nick Kalivas, senior equity index analyst at MF
Global in Chicago. "It's causing people to think more about
valuation than they have in recent days."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shot up 213.88
points, or 1.90 percent, to 11,482.90. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 25.68 points, or 2.18 percent, to
1,204.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 47.22
points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,555.20.
A meeting on Tuesday by French and German political leaders
was expected to result in initiatives needed to restore
Shares of Lowes Cos Inc (LOW.N) were up 0.9 percent at
$19.68 after it reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales
and cut its fiscal-year outlook. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
and Home Depot Inc (HD.N) report earnings on Tuesday.
In other deal news, world No. 1 oil drilling contractor
Transocean RIGN.VX (RIG.N) is paying double the market price
for Aker Drilling AKD.OL to refresh its aging fleet of
Norwegian drilling rigs and boost flagging orders.
Transocean shares advanced 3 percent to $57.26
in New York.
in New York.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Kenneth Barry)