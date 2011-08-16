US STOCKS-Wall St slips as weak German data renews concerns

* Housing starts fall, industrial output rises
* Home Depot, Wal-Mart rise on upbeat reports
* Fitch affirms U.S. 'AAA' rating with stable outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
after three days of gains as weak German growth data renewed
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the global
economy.
The Dow average got some support after two components,
Wal-Mart and Home Depot, rose on upbeat quarterly reports.
Worries about the euro zone troubles and a weakening U.S.
economy have pushed U.S. stocks into correction territory after
the S&P 500's closing high on April 29.
"I think there was still a little hope out there that
Germany could remain strong and help prop up the European
Union, but now it looks like Germany is going to have think
about itself," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad
Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois.
Investors awaited comments from a joint news conference
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, coming after they met to discuss measures to
contain Europe's fiscal crisis. The news conference was set for
noon EDT (1600 GMT). For details, see [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]
Sluggish growth in Germany hobbled the euro zone economy,
raising fears of a longer-term dip that could derail efforts to
resolve the bloc's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]
Helping to limit losses, Fitch affirmed the U.S. credit
rating with a stable outlook, in contrast to Standard & Poor's,
which downgraded its top-tier credit rating on Aug. 5.
[ID:nN1E77F0FW]
"The greatest concern for investors on sovereign debt
issues related to the United States would be higher interest
rates, and we're not seeing any of that," said Steve Goldman,
market strategist at Weeden & Co in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 27.70
points, or 0.24 percent, at 11,455.20. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 4.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at
1,199.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 17.51
points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,537.69.
Financials, seen as vulnerable to a European fiscal crisis,
led the day's declines on the broad S&P 500. The S&P financial
index .GSPF was down 0.8 percent.
Stocks rose for the last three sessions, nearly wiping out
last week's losses, but the S&P 500 is still down about 5
percent since the start of the year.
Stocks saw a massive selloff on the Monday following the
S&P downgrade, with the S&P 500 dropping 6 percent in that
session.
Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) gave the biggest boost to the Dow,
rising 3.9 percent to $51.92 after its profit beat
expectations. [ID:nN1E77F03P]
Home Depot Inc (HD.N) rose 5 percent to $33.01 after its
profit came in better than expected, and the home improvement
retailer operator raised its earnings forecast for the year.
[ID:nN1E77E16Z]
In the latest U.S. data, industrial output rose at its
fastest pace in seven months in July, while July housing starts
fell, reflecting a sector continuing to bounce along the
bottom. [ID:nN1E77F0B6]
