US STOCKS-Wall St drops, euro zone worries not allayed

* Sarkozy comments fail to ease euro zone concern
* Home Depot, Wal-Mart rise on upbeat reports
* Fitch affirms U.S. 'AAA' rating with stable outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stocks dropped more than
1 percent on Tuesday as German growth data and a meeting of
French and German leaders failed to ease worries about the euro
zone debt crisis.
After a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the leaders planned a tax
on financial transactions and closer joint governance of
economic policy to stop the debt crisis. But they did not
propose increasing the euro-zone bailout fund or selling
propose increasing the euro-zone bailout fund or selling
euro-zone bonds.
Analysts said investors saw little in the comments that
would mean a resolution to the trouble, which has plagued the
region for more than a year.
"The market was holding out hope that we would be closer to
a euro bond, but it sounds like they're trying to do everything
but, as it won't be politically acceptable to Germany," said
Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago.
"What we're moving toward is more uncertainty."
All three indexes initially pared losses on the comments
but quickly reversed course to trade sharply lower. Shares of
financials, seen as vulnerable to a European fiscal crisis,
added to their decline and were the worst-performing sector in
the S&P 500. The S&P financial index .GSPF was down 2.1
percent.
Worries about the euro-zone troubles and a weakening U.S.
economy have pushed U.S. stocks into correction territory after
the S&P 500's closing high on April 29.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 176.26
points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,306.64. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 22.03 points, or 1.83 percent, at
1,182.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 56.46
points, or 2.21 percent, at 2,498.74.
In another blow to the outlook for the region, data showed
Germany's gross domestic product expanded just 0.1 percent from
April to June versus the previous quarter, missing forecasts
and knocking regional growth figures below expectations.
[ID:nN1E77F0FD] [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by
Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)