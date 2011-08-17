US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation data

* Dell down premarket after revs miss estimate
* Euro, oil higher as risk makes comeback
* Futures: Dow up 25 pts, S&P up 4.6 pts, Nasdaq off 1.5
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday alongside oil prices and the euro, indicating a
shift to risky assets ahead of U.S. inflation data.
* Investor focus shifted away from a Franco-German meeting
that failed to calm fears about the possible spread of Europe's
debt crisis and hurt stocks on Tuesday.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 4.6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 25
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 1.5 points.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European
shares shook off earlier losses to trade near break even, even
as financial shares .SX7P fell after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy declared that any
thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]
* The euro rose against the dollar, while U.S. crude
futures advanced 1.5 percent.
* Brewer SABMiller SAB.L took its $10 billion bid
directly to Foster's Group Ltd FGL.AX shareholders,
having failed to win over the Australian company's board. The
move comes days before Foster's announces its annual results.
[ID:nL3E7JH0KZ]
* Dell Inc DELL.O shares fell 6.7 percent to $14.75 in
premarket trading a day after the computer company posted
quarterly revenues slightly below expectations and said sales
for the current quarter would be flat. [ID:nN1E77F0Z5]
* Inflation comes into the spotlight with the release of
U.S. producer prices for July. Economists expect a rise of 0.1
percent after a 0.4 percent fall in June. Excluding food and
energy, they are forecast up 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent
gain in June. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
* Target Corp (TGT.N) posted higher quarterly profit early
Wednesday as sales perked up toward the end of the quarter,
when shoppers started buying clothing and other items for kids
heading back to school. Its shares were up 4.4 percent to
$51.55 in light premarket trading. [ID:nN1E77G04Y]
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains,
partly on disappointment about the outcome of the
Sarkozy-Merkel meeting.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)