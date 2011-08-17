US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on strong retailer earnings

* Target, Staples up after results beat views
* Core producer prices rise in July
* Futures: Dow up 21 pts, S&P up 3.8 pts, Nasdaq off 2.5
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. stocks were set to rise
at the open on Wednesday buoyed by earnings reports from
consumer bellwethers like Target while gains in commodities and
the euro indicated more willingness to add to risky assets.
Earnings beats and strong forecasts from retailers Target
and Staples shifted the focus away from Europe's debt crisis,
which has driven U.S. trading of late.
"We've seen some household names put out better earnings
numbers this morning, and that's extremely constructive," said
Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 3.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 21
points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 2.5 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European
shares shook off earlier losses to trade near break even, even
as financial shares .SX7P fell after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy made clear that
joint euro zone bond issuance was not on their agenda. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7JG0IH] and [ID:nLDE77G0II]
"There was a consensus agreement that we'd like to move
closer to a euro bond," said Lazard's Hogan. "But falling short
of that you've got a very strong signal from Germany that
they're going to do whatever it takes, and that's bleeding into
the strength of the euro and as that happens we see a
commodities rally."
The euro EUR= rose 0.5 percent against the U.S. dollar,
while U.S. crude futures CLc1 advanced 2 percent. Gold held
steady near a record high.
Weighing on Nasdaq futures, Dell Inc DELL.O shares fell
7.2 percent to $14.66 in premarket trading a day after the
computer company's quarterly revenues came in below estimates
and it said current-quarter sales would be flat.
[ID:nN1E77F0Z5]
Target Corp (TGT.N) posted higher quarterly profit early
Wednesday as back-to-school sales perked up toward the end of
the quarter. Its shares were up 5.9 percent to $52.30
premarket. [ID:nN1E77G04Y]
Staples Inc (SPLS.O) jumped more than 9 percent to $15.55
premarket after the office supply retailer raised its profit
outlook and posted better-than-expected earnings.
[ID:nN1E77G01P]
Futures didn't budge after a report showed U.S. core
producer prices rose in July at their fastest pace in six
months in July. [ID:nN1E77G0BN]
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)