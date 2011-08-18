US STOCKS-Wall St set to slide on renewed bank worries

* Jobless claims top view, CPI rises faster than forecast
* Fed concerned euro crisis spillover to US banks-report
* Futures off: Dow 228 pts, S&P 27.2 pts, Nasdaq 48 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday as a report that
regulators were intensifying their review of European banks'
U.S. units shook up investors.
Concerned the European debt crisis might spread to the U.S.
banking sector, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has asked
for more information about whether the banks have reliable
access to funds needed to operate, the Wall Street Journal
reported. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JI0Q]
Investors continued to worry that European policymakers
were not doing enough to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
European blue chips .FTEU3 were down 3.1 percent, with banks
.SX7P among the biggest losers. [.EU] [MKTS/GLOB]
The select sector SPDR financial ETF (XLF.P), an
exchange-traded fund made up of U.S. bank stocks, dropped 2.8
percent.
"The slide in futures is rooted in the European banking
system," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"It reflects continued concern that sovereign debt issues
indicate we're going to have to bail out all those banks again.
And if there's stress in major European banks, it will affect
U.S. banks too."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 27.2 points and were sharply
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
tumbled 228 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 48
points.
Futures ticked even lower after separate U.S. government
reports showed new jobless claims rose more than expected last
week, while consumer prices rose faster than expected in July.
[ID:nOAT004857] and [ID:nOAT004856]
Data on leading indicators and home resales as well as the
Philadelphia Fed's business activity index are due at 10 a.m.
EDT. (1400 GMT)
Concern about the global economy was underscored by a
Morgan Stanley note on Wednesday that cut its 2011 and 2012
global gross domestic product forecasts. [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]
Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) fell 14 percent to $35.84 in
premarket trading a day after the data storage equipment maker
forecast a weak second quarter in a further indication of soft
tech spending by governments and large companies.
[ID:nL3E7JI2CO]
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)