US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on economy, bank worries

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. stocks tumbled more than
4 percent on Thursday after data pointed to a stalled U.S.
economy and as bank shares sank on a report regulators were
scrutinizing the U.S. units of big European lenders.
The decline was broad as well as steep, with just a small
handful of the S&P 500's components in positive territory.
The KBW bank index .BKX slid 5.5 percent, with Citigroup
Inc (C.N) off 9.6 percent at $27, and Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
down 7.5 percent at $15.75.
"The market is in meltdown mode," said Sal Catrini,
managing director for equities at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in New
York. "The data continues to stink. We continue to be in a soft
patch."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 479.53
points, or 4.20 percent, at 10,930.68. The Standard & Poor's
500 .SPX fell 52.77 points, or 4.42 percent, at 1,141.12. The
Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 120.57 points, or 4.80 percent,
at 2,390.91.
Still, at its session low, the S&P 500 was 3 percent above
the year lows set early last week.
Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region plummeted
in August, falling to the lowest level since March 2009, while
existing home sales unexpectedly dropped in July, tempering
hopes for a revival of economic recovery. For details, see
Concerned the European debt crisis might spread to U.S.
banks, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has asked for more
information about whether the U.S. units of big European
lenders have reliable access to funds needed to operate, the
Also denting the market, new jobless claims rose more than
expected last week, while consumer prices rose faster than
expected in July, separate government reports showed.
Investors continued to worry that European policymakers
were not doing enough to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
European blue chips .FTEU3 were down 5 percent, with banks
