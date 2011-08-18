US STOCKS-Beaten-down Wall St tanks on recession fears

* VIX jumps above 44 on Wall Street's nervousness
* Philly Fed factory activity falls in August
* Fed scrutinizing European banks' US units-report
* Dow off 4.3 pct, S&P off 5 pct, Nasdaq off 5.4 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Wall Street sank in volatile
trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down more than 4 percent
as weak U.S. economic data pressured markets already beaten
down by renewed fears about the health of European banks.
The losses extended a slide in stocks that began in late
July, with the S&P 500 now off 15.7 percent from its April 29
closing high. Economic worries on both sides of the Altantic
have caused investors to exit risky assets.
Volatility rose, with the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX or
VIX, a barometer of Wall Street anxiety, up 39.5 percent at
44.05. More investors were taking out protective positions
against declines in the market.
"The lack of buyers in the market means that the market is
suspectible to volatility and significant declines like we saw
today," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris
Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York. "You need a mix
of buyers and sellers to create stability. Even a bit of panic
selling can result in a big swing."
In the broad sell-off, sectors associated with growth were
hit hard. Top drags on the Dow included shares of IBM (IBM.N),
down 5.4 percent at $162.22, and United Technologies (UTX.N),
down 5.7 percent at $68.01. On the Nasdaq, shares of Oracle
ORCL.O fell 9 percent to $25.
Investors reacted to the latest report to highlight fears
of another recession, a survey of U.S. Mid-Atlantic factory
activity. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's index
dropped in August to its lowest level since March 2009. For
details, see [ID:nN1E77H0E8]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI plunged 487.18
points, or 4.27 percent, to 10,923.03. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 59.26 points, or 4.96 percent, to
1,134.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 136.41
points, or 5.43 percent, to 2,375.07.
Bank shares also fueled the market's declines, with the
KBW Banks Index .BKX down 5.6 percent.
A Wall Street Journal report said regulators are
questioning the U.S. units of Europe's biggest banks more
closely. For details, see[ID:nL5E7JI0Q]
Among banks, Citigroup Inc (C.N) lost 7.3 percent to
$27.67, and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shed 6.3 percent to $15.94.
Shares of luxury retailer Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) dropped 7.7
percent to $59.30.
Economists at Morgan Stanley lowered the outlook for
global growth and said the United States and the euro zone are
"dangerously close to recession."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jan Paschal)