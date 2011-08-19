US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend fall, technicals in focus

* Investors seek safety, gold hits record high
* U.S. crude futures pare losses, drop 0.9 percent
* Support on the S&P 500 seen at 1,130, 1,100
* Futures off: Dow 141 pts, S&P 16.4 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stocks were set to extend
the previous session's steep losses on Friday as concerns mount
the U.S. economy may slip back into recession and European
banks could be unable to weather a credit storm.
U.S. stock index futures reduced losses along with
commodities as the U.S. dollar weakened.
An absence of economic data and corporate earnings news on
Friday shifted attention to technical analysis, with last
week's S&P low near 1,100 in focus.
U.S. equities followed declines in Asian and European
markets, the latter near 2-year lows on concern over banks.
"This fear that there's going to be some widespread problem
with banks is pressuring stock prices," said Robert Pavlik,
chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach
Gardens, Florida.
"Technical levels are what market participants are focused
on now," he said.
Thursday's low near 1,130 coincides with a strong
resistance level last summer, which could continue to provide
support. The S&P closed Thursday at 1,140.65, 1.9 percent above
the 11-month closing low set last week.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 16.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 141
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 22 points.
Major averages were sharply lower on Thursday, and
volatility spiked in a return to the extreme fluctuations
investors endured a week ago.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a special report on investor reaction to the recent
volatility see link.reuters.com/maq33s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The worsening economic outlook, including Thursday's 2-1/2
year low in a gauge of U.S. regional factory activity, helped
lift spot gold XAU= to a record high of $1,877 an ounce as
investors reached for safety.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 cut an early 3 percent drop to
fall about 0.9 percent to $81.56 a barrel.
Bank of America (BAC.N) is cutting 3,500 jobs this quarter
according to an internal memo, as the biggest U.S. bank
grapples with its $1 trillion problem-loan portfolio and
growing economic concerns. Shares fell 2.6 percent to $6.83 in
premarket trading. [ID:nL4E7JJ0EK]
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) slid 18.3 percent to $24.10 a
day after it said it may spin off its PC business, the biggest
in the world, and cut its outlook. [ID:nL4E7JJ22Q]
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)