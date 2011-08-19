US STOCKS-Wall St slides for fourth straight week

* S&P 500 support seen at 1,100; index off 13 pct in August
* Hewlett-Packard shares sink more than 20 pct
* Dow off 1.6 pct, S&P off 1.5 pct, Nasdaq off 1.6 pct
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Wall Street ended a fourth
week of losses on a down note on Friday as most buyers left
the market before the weekend on growing fears of another U.S.
recession and destabilization in Europe's financial system.
Investors already reeling from big losses in growth stocks
were thumped by a dismal outlook from Hewlett-Packard, which
dropped nearly 20 percent, its worst day since the
stock-market crash of 1987.
It was the latest discouraging event in a month full of
bad surprises ranging from the U.S. credit rating downgrade to
a sharp slowdown in world growth. The S&P has lost 13.1
percent so far this month -- on track for its worst month
since October 2008.
"What I'm seeing right now is a basically a crisis of
confidence, more so than an economic crisis or financial
crisis necessarily at this stage," said Natalie Trunow, chief
investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment
Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which manages about $14.8
billion.
Hewlett-Packard's shares tumbled 19.9 percent to a
six-year closing low at $23.60 and were the biggest drag on
the Dow, a day after the company said it may spin off its PC
business, the biggest in the world, and lowered its outlook.
The losses follow a day of sharp declines. At the session
lows on Thursday, the Dow was down more than 500 points,
while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each shed more than 5 percent
at the day's worst.
Worries that the United States and the global economy may
be headed for another recession have unnerved investors in
recent weeks. Thursday marked the sixth time in the past two
weeks that the S&P 500 has moved 4 percent or more.
Technology stocks bore the brunt of the losses among the
Dow components, with H-P, International Business Machines Corp
(IBM.N), Intel Corp (INTC.OQ), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
among the biggest drags on the blue-chip average. IBM shares
fell 3.8 percent to $157.54, while Intel dropped 2.9 percent
to $19.19, and Microsoft lost 2.5 percent to $24.05.
"I think it's more of a drift than any real selling here,"
said Frank Gretz, market analyst and technician for Shields &
Co in New York. "It's more common to see a drift down with
people more fearful about the weekend ... Who's going to buy
before a weekend with all the bad news around?"
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 172.93
points, or 1.57 percent, to end at 10,817.65. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 17.12 points, or 1.50 percent,
to 1,123.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 38.59
points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 2,341.84.
The S&P 500 fell below 1,130, a key resistance level
during last summer that is becoming strong support. Analysts
see the next support at 1,100.
"It's been a difficult week and confidence that this is
just a soft patch or slowdown is declining every day, so I
just think more investors are just concluding it's not a good
idea to own stocks over the weekend," said Hugh Johnson, chief
investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New
York.
Google Inc (GOOG.O) lost 2.8 percent to $490.92 and helped
drag on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 is down 17.6 percent from its April 29 closing
high, edging close to bear market territory. For the year, the
S&P is down 10.7 percent.
Wall Street typically defines a correction as a drop of 10
percent from a recent peak, while a slide of 20 percent from a
recent high is a bear market.
