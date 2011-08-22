US STOCKS-Wall St rises, but investors stay cautious

* Market favors shares likely to do well despite economy
* But bank shares weigh, led by Bank of America
* Credit Suisse cuts S&P year-end target to 1100
* Investors look ahead to Bernanke speech
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat
(Updates to midday)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Wall Street rose on Monday,
but major averages gave up some of their gains as bank stocks
came under renewed pressure.
Stocks had come under heavy selling pressure in recent
weeks on growing fears of recession and the possible spread of
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Bank of America (BAC.N) shares were down 6 percent to
$6.53. Late last week, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan sent a
memo to senior executives outlining plans to cut another 3,500
jobs.
"The ground zero of all worries is financials," said
Charlie Smith, chief investment officer at Pittsburgh-based
Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Among the issues boosting the S&P 500 were Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) and IBM (IBM.N), which all have appeal for investors
seeking stocks prized for strong growth potential despite
economic conditions.
"The rebound is pretty much focused on buying into some of
the safer issues," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.
"There's value in the market, but very little faith in the
government in dealing with the (U.S.) debt problem," he said.
"People are sticking to the big names. No one is taking on
added risk."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 32.31
points, or 0.30 percent, at 10,849.96. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 0.99 point, or 0.09 percent, at
1,124.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.91
point, or 0.04 percent, at 2,340.93.
U.S. crude futures rose 2.3 percent on a rebound in
equities, even as Brent crude fell 1 percent on expectations
Libyan oil exports might resume after the civil war ends.
Libyan rebels swept into the heart of Tripoli and met scattered
resistance. For details, see [ID:nL6E7I11CV] and
[ID:nL5E7JL0LD]
The rise in U.S. crude helped lift the S&P energy index
.GSPE by 1.2 percent. Among major energy advancers, Exxon
Mobil (XOM.N) shares advanced 0.6 percent, while Sunoco Inc
(SUN.N) stocks climbed 1.2 percent.
Tensions in the Middle East and a spike in oil prices
contributed to equity weakness earlier this year.
The S&P had fallen more than 13 percent so far in August,
with volatility shifting the index at least 4 percent for six
days over the past two weeks.
Credit Suisse on Monday cut its year-end target for the S&P
500 to 1100 from its previous 1275 level. U.S. equity
strategist Doug Cliggott cited expectations of a lower
medium-term earnings profile and little hope for price-earnings
multiples to expand.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at the central bank's annual
meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Some investors hope the Fed will announce new stimulus
after the central bank promised earlier this month to keep
interest rates near zero for at least two more years, and said
it would consider further steps to help growth. [FED/AHEAD]
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; editing by Kenneth Barry)