REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St rises on big-cap tech; banks weigh

By Ashley Lau

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, recovering from losses from earlier in the session, as investors snapped up large-cap technology shares hit hard by four weeks of losses.

Among the names boosting the S&P 500 were Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) and IBM ( IBM.N ), which appeal to investors seeking stocks prized for strong growth potential despite economic conditions.

"The rebound is pretty much focused on buying into some of the safer issues," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.

"There's value in the market, but very little faith in the government in dealing with the (U.S.) debt problem," he said. "People are sticking to the big names. No one is taking on added risk."

Bank of America ( BAC.N ) shares fell 5.2 percent to $6.61, the biggest drop among the Dow's components as banks lagged. Late last week, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan sent a memo to senior executives outlining plans to cut another 3,500 jobs.

"The ground zero of all worries is financials," said Charlie Smith, chief investment officer of Pittsburgh-based Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Stocks have come under heavy selling pressure in recent weeks on growing fears of recession and the possible spread of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 84.04 points, or 0.78 percent, to 10,901.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX advanced 5.41 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,128.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 11.12 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,352.96.

Apple's stock gained 1 percent to $359.50, while IBM's shares climbed 1.3 percent to $159.54.

Energy stocks advanced. Brent crude futures LCOc1 lost more than 1 percent on expectations Libyan oil exports might resume after the civil war ends. Libyan rebels swept into the heart of Tripoli and met scattered resistance. For details, see [ID:nL6E7I11CV] and [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]

The S&P energy index .GSPE rose 0.8 percent. Among major gainers in the energy sector, shares of Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) added 1.5 percent to $70.83 and Chevron ( CVX.N ) rose 0.9 percent to $94.10. Both are Dow components.

The S&P has fallen more than 12 percent so far in August.

On Monday, Credit Suisse cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 1,100 from its previous level of 1,275. U.S. equity strategist Doug Cliggott cited expectations for lower earnings in coming quarters and little hope for price-to-earnings multiples to expand.

Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at the central bank's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Some investors hope the Fed will announce new stimulus after the central bank promised earlier this month to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years, and said it would consider further steps to help growth. [FED/AHEAD] (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jan Paschal)