US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher, searches for catalyst

* Focus on Bernanke speech and possible Fed stimulus
* Large-cap tech shares lead stocks higher
* Credit Suisse cuts S&P year-end target to 1,100
* Dow up 0.7 pct, S&P up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks edged up on Monday
after four weeks of losses, but investors were hesitant to take
big risks without a catalyst for buying.
One possible spark to action could be Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech set for Friday at the U.S.
central bank's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Large-cap technology stocks, including Hewlett-Packard
(HPQ.N) and IBM (IBM.N), were among the day's top gainers while
financial stocks continued to weaken.
"I don't see any major appetite for buying stocks. We are
driven higher (today) because of selling exhaustion," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"Until we get some kind of a catalyst from Europe regarding
the sovereign debt crisis or from the Fed later this week, I
expect range-bound trading with high intraday volatility."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 75.41
points, or 0.70 percent, at 10,893.06. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 4.72 points, or 0.42 percent, at
1,128.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 8.85
points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,350.69.
IBM shares gained 1.1 percent at $159.28 and
Hewlett-Packard rose 3.5 percent to $24.43.
Financial stocks continued to weigh on the market. Bank of
America (BAC.N) shares fell 6.3 percent to $6.53, the biggest
drop among the Dow's components as banks lagged. Late last
week, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan sent a memo to senior
executives outlining plans to cut another 3,500 jobs.
"The ground zero of all worries is financials," said
Charlie Smith, chief investment officer of Pittsburgh-based
Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Stocks have come under heavy selling pressure in recent
weeks on growing fears of recession and the possible spread of
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The S&P has fallen more than 12 percent so far in August.
On Monday, Credit Suisse cut its year-end target for the
S&P 500 to 1,100 from its previous level of 1,275. U.S. equity
strategist Doug Cliggott cited expectations for lower earnings
in coming quarters and little hope for price-to-earnings
multiples to expand.
Some investors hope the Fed will announce a new stimulus
after the central bank promised earlier this month to keep
interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said
it would consider further steps to help growth. [FED/AHEAD]
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)