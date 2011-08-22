US STOCKS-Bargain hunters tiptoe back but remain cautious

* Large-cap techs, industrials lead stocks higher

* BofA shares down 7.9 pct, biggest drag on Dow

* Credit Suisse cuts S&P year-end target to 1,100

* Investors await this week's Bernanke speech in Wyoming

* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after four weeks of losses as investors hesitated to take big risks without a catalyst for buying.

The market was led by large-cap techs and industrials until late in the session when a rally faded.

Banks struggled. Bank of America ( BAC.N ), the largest U.S. bank, fell 7.9 percent to $6.42, the biggest drop among the Dow's components. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan sent a memo to senior executives last week outlining plans to cut another 3,500 jobs. JPMorgan Chase ( JPM.N ) lost 2.7 percent to $33.41.

"The ground zero of all worries is financials," said Charlie Smith, chief investment officer of Pittsburgh-based Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Google ( GOOG.O ), Hewlett-Packard ( HPQ.N ) and IBM ( IBM.N ), were among the top gainers. Hewlett-Packard shares came back from a 20 percent decline on Friday in its worst day since 1987.

The S&P 500 has dropped 12.7 percent so far in August on fears of another recession and the intractable European debt crisis. The rebound came on lower volume than in recent days of selling.

"I don't see any major appetite for buying stocks. We are driven higher (today) because of selling exhaustion," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

One possible spark for the market could be Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Some in the market hope Bernanke will hint at additional stimulus measures that could buoy stocks.

"Until we get some kind of a catalyst from Europe regarding the sovereign debt crisis or from the Fed later this week, I expect range-bound trading with high intraday volatility," said Dailey.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 36.85 points, or 0.34 percent, at 10,854.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.29 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,123.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.54 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,345.38.

IBM shares gained 0.9 percent at $158.98 and Hewlett-Packard rose 3.6 percent to $24.45.

On Monday, Credit Suisse cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 1,100 from its previous level of 1,275. U.S. equity strategist Doug Cliggott cited expectations for lower earnings in coming quarters and little hope for price-to-earnings multiples to expand.

Some investors hope the Fed will announce a new stimulus after the central bank promised earlier this month to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said it would consider further steps to help growth.[FED/AHEAD]