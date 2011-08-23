版本:
US STOCKS-Futures surge with global indexes




 * July new home sales data on tap, seen flat with June



 * Investors await this week's Bernanke speech in Wyoming



 * Futures up: Dow 115 pts, S&P 16.5 pts, Nasdaq 27.5 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. stock index futures rose
sharply on Tuesday, tracking global equities that gained after
gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity came in less
gloomy than feared.



 * Futures pointed to gains of more than 1 percent, a repeat
of Monday's futures trade, though that rally fizzled and Wall
Street closed only modestly higher, a sign of continued market
volatility and investors' reluctance to buy.



 * While reads on China's factory sector and German business
activity pointed to slowing growth, the slowdown wasn't as
harsh as some had feared. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JN0JB]
[ID:nL9E7I401I]



 * July U.S. new home sales, scheduled for release at 10:00
a.m. [1400 GMT], will give new insight into the state of the
fragile housing sector. Sales are forecast at about 310,000
homes, roughly flat with June.



 * Investors also continue to look ahead to comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual central bank
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.



 * Some have speculated Bernanke could unveil fresh measures
to revive the struggling economy, though he is most likely to
outline gradual measures, which would disappoint those looking
for something as dramatic as a fresh round of economic
stimulus.



 * S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 16.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 115
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 27.5 points.



 * Banks will continue to be in focus after UBS AG UBSN.VX
(UBS.N) said it plans to slash around 3,500 jobs in a
cost-cutting measure. U.S.-listed shares of the lender rose 3.7
percent to $13.68 in premarket trading. [ID:nL5E7JN076]



 * Goldman Sachs Group  (GS.N) Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein hired Reid Weingarten, a high-profile Washington
defense attorney, a government source familiar with the matter
said late on Monday. Investigations of Goldman and its role in
the 2007-2009 financial crisis continue. [ID:nN1E77L1G9]



 * H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N reported first-quarter earnings
that fell from the prior year, though revenue was higher.
[ID:nN1E77M03T]



 * Overseas, European stocks were up 1.4 percent, led by a
rebound in cyclical shares such as industrials and miners, but
volumes were thin as investors remained wary of another false
start after last week's rebound from a 20-percent nosedive
quickly disappeared.



 * HSBC's China Flash PMI showed China's factory sector is
set to slightly slow in August, soothing concerns of a hard
landing for the world's second-largest economy.
[ID:nL4E7JN0JB]



 * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after four
weeks of losses as investors hesitated to take big risks
without a catalyst for buying.
 (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)




            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
