US STOCKS-Wall St rises on Fed speculation, data

* Data from Germany and China support optimism
* July new home sales weaker than expected
* Investors await Bernanke's Friday speech in Wyoming
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. stocks gained 1 percent
on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected data from overseas
sparked buying before a keenly awaited speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week.
Other data on Tuesday showed the U.S. housing sector
weaker than expected. It was the latest in a string of
discouraging reports that some investors speculate will spur
the Fed to take stimulative measures.
"The data today has raised hopes about the Fed's actions
and after four straight days of losses and a flat market
yesterday, people are willing to jump at buying opportunities,"
said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital
markets in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 120.91
points, or 1.11 percent, at 10,975.56. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 13.68 points, or 1.22 percent, at
1,137.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.06
points, or 1.58 percent, at 2,382.44.
Reports on China's factory sector and German business
activity pointed to slowing growth but were not as weak as some
had feared. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JN0JB] [ID:nL9E7I401I]
Early trading was volatile, with the steep gains before the
market's open quickly eroding. Then stocks rallied after the
U.S. home sales data. However, some questioned whether trading
could follow Monday's path in which early advances ended with
only modest market gains.
"These pockets of good news from Asia and Europe suggest
that the wave of bad news that had been expected isn't coming
forth like people had been worried about," said Andrew
Wilkinson, senior market analyst at Interactive Brokers Group
in Greenwich, Connecticut.
New U.S. single-family home sales fell more than expected
in July to hit a five-month low. [ID:nN1E77M0IK]
Volatility continues to plague markets before Bernanke
speaks at the Fed's annual central bank conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Some have speculated Bernanke could unveil measures to
revive a struggling U.S. economy, though he is most likely to
outline gradual actions, which would likely disappoint those
seeking something dramatic like a third round of quantitative
easing.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), after signaling gains before
the bell, sank 1.1 percent to $6.35.
UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) plans to slash around 3,500 jobs
in a cost-cutting measure. U.S.-listed shares rose 3.3 percent
to $13.63. [ID:nL5E7JN076]
