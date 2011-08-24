US STOCKS-Futures off after rally, durable goods on tap

* Durable goods data on tap, seen rising 2 percent

* Bank of America off premarket after hitting 2-1/2-yr low

* Futures down: Dow 105 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 19.5 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday following a sharp rally in the previous session as the market displayed little trend except volatility ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

* Hopes that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce new stimulus for a struggling U.S. economy fueled Tuesday's 3 percent rally.

* Bernanke speaks to a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Analysts were divided on how much scope the Fed has for further stimulus. [FED/AHEAD]

* Concerns about the economy's strength and the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis have sparked sharp volatility in the past two weeks, and the magnitude of Tuesday's rally echoed the steep moves.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 11.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 105 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 19.5 points.

* Investors looked ahead to July data on durable goods, seen up 2 percent, reversing a weak June, when orders fell by 1.9 percent. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

* Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT.O ) is scheduled to report quarterly results later Wednesday.

* Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) could remain in focus a day after the Dow component fell to 2-1/2-year lows on fears it may have to raise massive amounts of capital. The stock fell 1.6 percent to $6.20 in premarket trading. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M250]

* Delta Air Lines Inc ( DAL.N ) is expected to order 100 Boeing Co ( BA.N ) extended-range 737 planes to replace older aircraft, sources said. [ID:nN1E77M24R]

* U.S. stocks shot higher Tuesday on hopes for Fed action, giving investors hope that a four-week rout was ending. Technology and other growth stocks drove most of the gains, with the Nasdaq rising more than 4 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)