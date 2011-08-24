US STOCKS-Wall St higher after CBO report, durables data

* Durable goods come in much stronger than expected

* Bank of America higher on heavy volume

* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates to early morning)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after the Congressional Budget Office offered an upbeat forecast on the worrisome budget deficits and data showed a strong reading on durable goods orders.

In a sign volatility was still a constant, equity indexes rebounded from steep premarket losses following the durables data. All S&P sectors were in positive territory.

The government reported that new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in July. For details, see [ID:nN1E77N096]

The Congressional Budget Office reported that a sweeping U.S. budget deal and lower interest rates will slice projected budget deficits nearly in half over the next 10 years. [ID:nN1E77N0JA]

The news provided a diversion to investors, fixed on hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce new stimulus for a struggling U.S. economy in a speech in Friday. Hopes for such a plan fueled a 3 percent rally in Tuesday's session.[ID:nN1E77I0NF]

Bernanke, however, is most likely to outline gradualist measures, which would disappoint investors looking for a big bang approach, such as a fresh round of bond buying. [FED/AHEAD]

"The durable goods data looked very decent, but we'll need a bigger catalyst to move higher," said Randy Bateman, chief investment officer of Huntington Asset Management in Columbus, Ohio, which oversees $14.5 billion. "It would be nice to get one from Bernanke, but I don't think that's likely."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 104.52 points, or 0.94 percent, at 11,281.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 12.25 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,174.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 22.70 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,468.76.

Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) rose 8.5 percent to $6.83, reversing losses on Tuesday, when the Dow component hit a 2-1/2-year lows on fears it may have to raise massive amounts of capital. BofA shares remain down more than 30 percent so far this month. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M250]

Banks were the day's top risers, with the S&P financial index .GSPF up 2.4 percent. JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM.N ) added 2.9 percent to $35.80.