US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed uncertainty weighs

* Durable goods come in much stronger than expected

* Bank of America higher on heavy volume

* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

By Ashley Lau

NEW YORK, Aug 24 Wall Street bounced around in choppy trading on Wednesday after an early stocks rally faded on uncertainty about Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to central bankers on Friday.

Equity indices rose after a stronger-than-expected increase in July durable goods orders but turned lower, and traders were on tenterhooks over whether Bernanke will hint at actions by the Fed to aid the struggling economy and markets.

Sectors that led the brief rally, such as energy and technology, quickly shed gains, a sign investors remain unconvinced that weeks of selling are over. Growth stocks such as Nvidia ( NVDA.O ) and Netflix ( NFLX.O ), which recovered on Tuesday, dipped.

"It's hard to get traction on the upside even after yesterday's rally," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 33.71 points, or 0.30 percent, to 11,143.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 3.98 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,158.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 21.08 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,424.98.

Hopes that Bernanke would announce a new stimulus for the U.S. economy at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference fueled a 3 percent rally on Tuesday. For details, see [ID:nN1E77I0NF]

Bernanke, however, is most likely to outline gradualist measures, which would disappoint investors looking for a "big bang" approach, such as a fresh round of bond buying. [FED/AHEAD]

Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) rose 8.5 percent to $6.83, reversing losses on Tuesday, when the Dow component hit a 2-1/2-year low on fears it may have to raise large amounts of capital. BofA shares remain down more than 30 percent so far this month. [ID:nN1E77M250]

Exchange-traded funds tracking gold stocks and gold-mining stocks fell after bullion futures dropped more than 4 percent. The SPDR Gold Trust Index ( GLD.P ) declined 2.2 percent, while the Market Vectors Gold Miners Index ( GDX.P ) fell 3.4 percent.

The government reported that new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in July, rising double the amount economists had forecast. [ID:nN1E77N096]