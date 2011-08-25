US STOCKS-Wall St gains as gold rush ends; Apple's CEO quits

* Apple stock falls after co-founder Steve Jobs quits as CEO
* Bank of America leads banks higher on heavy volume
* Gold ETF drops, gold miners down
* Dow up 1.3 pct, S&P up 1.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
(Updates with U.S. stock futures falling after news that
Apple's Steve Jobs has resigned as CEO)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks rallied for a
second day on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down
financial shares and unloaded gold, but tech stocks could fall
on Thursday after late news about Apple's Steve Jobs stepping
down as CEO.
In a stunning development after the closing bell, Jobs --
a Silicon Valley legend who co-founded Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a
garage -- resigned as chief executive of the technology
powerhouse. Jobs, 55, is a pancreatic cancer survivor who has
been on medical leave for an undisclosed condition since Jan.
17. Apple said Jobs has been elected chairman and Tim Cook has
been elected CEO. [ID:nN1E77N21M]
Apple's stock, which was halted after hours, resumed
trading at 6:55 p.m. and slid 7 percent. In regular trading,
Apple gained 0.7 percent to end at $376.18.
Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were hit hardest, losing 21.5
points, or 1 percent, to 2,117.50 after the news. Apple has
the biggest effect on the Nasdaq 100's daily moves, as it
accounted for more than 14 percent of the index at the end of
trading on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
S&P futures fell 3.8 points. Apple is the second-largest
component in the S&P 500, when ranked by market
capitalization, where it is second only to Exxon
Mobil(XOM.N).
In May, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) cut Apple's
weighting in the index to 12.3 percent from 20.5 percent as
part of a rebalancing to better reflect the market cap of the
biggest Nasdaq issues. Since then, however, Apple has
continued to rise. At the end of Wednesday trading, Apple had
a market cap of nearly $349 billion.
Analysts' opinions of the implications for Apple's future
were mixed. Ashok Kumar of Rodman & Renshaw said it "is not a
good sign" for Jobs to step down ahead of the highly
anticipated release of the iPhone 5, while Jeffrey Fidacaro of
Susquehanna Financial Group called it "a prudent move" to name
Cook as Jobs' successor, adding that "it's nice to get a
succession plan in place with Steve Jobs still at the helm of
the board."
SWING TIME
During the regular session, the stock market swung back
and forth as investors anticipated a key speech from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. There had been hope
the Fed chief would hint of stimulus to aid the struggling
economy, but a more likely outcome is for gradual measures.
"Some investors have been buying because it feels, looks
like perhaps we've seen the lows of the correction," said Hugh
Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC
in Albany, New York.
"(But) savvy investors don't expect QE3. They do not
expect the Federal Reserve to unveil anything significant."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shot up 143.95
points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 11,320.71. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX jumped 15.25 points, or 1.31 percent,
to finish at 1,177.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
gained 21.63 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 2,467.69.
The S&P has risen for three straight sessions.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 11 percent to $6.99,
reversing losses on Tuesday when the Dow component hit a
2-1/2-year low on fears it may have to raise large amounts of
capital. BofA shares are still down more than 30 percent so
far this month. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M250]
The S&P financials index .GSPF advanced 2.8 percent,
with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) shares up 3 percent at
$35.83.
Traditional value stocks such as CVS Caremark (CVS.N) and
Time Warner (TWX.N) were among the day's top gainers. CVS
shares rose 3.1 percent to $34.44 and Time Warner gained 3.3
percent to $29.84.
Bernanke is due to address central bankers at an annual
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. His speech last
year laid the groundwork for the Fed's unprecedented $600
billion bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, or
QE2, to revive a sputtering U.S. economy.
The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX .VIX, Wall Street's
fear gauge, fell but remained at high levels, and investors
preferred buying traditional value stocks, suggesting there
was caution in the market.
The VIX fell 1 percent to close at 35.90. The gauge
generally moves inversely to the stock market as it tracks the
price investors pay for protective options on the S&P 500
index.
END OF A GOLDEN AFFAIR
Exchange-traded funds tracking gold stocks and gold-mining
stocks fell after U.S. gold futures for December GCZ1
dropped more than 5 percent, sliding $104 to end at $1,757.30
an ounce in the steepest percentage drop since December 2008
during the financial crisis. On a price basis, it was the
biggest decline in the continuous front-month gold futures
contract since Jan. 22, 1980, when it fell nearly $150.
The SPDR Gold Trust Index (GLD.P) declined 3.4 percent to
171.63, while the Market Vectors Gold Miners Index (GDX.P)
fell 2.5 percent to 59.96.
Barrick Gold (ABX.N) shares dropped 3.4 percent to $48.99
and Goldcorp Inc (GG.N) shares fell 3.6 percent to $49.44.
Sectors that led Tuesday's rally, such as energy and
technology, shed gains. Growth stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA.O)
fell 1.4 percent to $13.04 and Netflix (NFLX.O) dropped 1.6
percent to $216.03.
Earlier, the government reported that orders for durable
goods, which are long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods, surged
in July, rising twice as much as economists had forecast.
[ID:nN1E77N096]
About 8.21 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, slightly
lower than last year's daily average of about 8.47 billion.
On the NYSE, advancers beat decliners by a ratio of more
than 2 to 1. On the Nasdaq, advancers also beat decliners by
1,689 to 853.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Additional reporting by David
Gaffen, Liana Baker, Yinka Adegoke, Alistair Barr and Nichola
Groom; Editing by Jan Paschal and Kenneth Barry)