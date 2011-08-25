US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of data, Apple weighs on Nasdaq

* Apple falls as Steve Jobs resigns, weighs on Nasdaq

* Jobless claims seen falling 3,000 from last week

* Financials in focus, BofA higher premarket

* Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 2.2 pts, Nasdaq off 7.25

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stock futures were mostly flat on Thursday as investors found little reason to buy after three days of gains on the S&P and ahead of weekly jobless claims data.

* Nasdaq futures were pressured as Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) tumbled 2.8 percent to $365.67 in heavy premarket trading after co-founder Steve Jobs resigned as chief executive of the iPhone and iPad maker.

* Jobs, who has fought and survived a rare form of pancreatic cancer, said he could no longer perform the duties of the job. Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook takes over as CEO. For details, see [ID:nN1E77N227]

* Jobless claims, set for release at 8:30 a.m. EDT [1230 EDT], were seen edging lower to 405,000 from 408,000 in the previous week. The data will be one of the last before a keenly awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

* Many investors hope the Fed chief will offers hints of new stimulus to aid the struggling economy, and some have said recent discouraging data increased the odds of such a plan. However, more gradual measures are considered the most likely outcome of the speech during the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [FED/AHEAD]

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2.2 points but were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 7.25 points.

* Wall Street has been marked by steep volatility in recent weeks on concerns about the global economy and sovereign debt woes in Europe. The CBOE Volatility index .VIX is up 42 percent so far in August.

* Banks have born the brunt of the volatility, and the sector is likely to remain in focus on Thursday. Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) rose 3 percent to $7.20 in premarket trading, extending a rally from the previous session. The stock remains 28 percent lower for the month and hit a 2-1/2-year low earlier this week.

* Big Lots Inc's ( BIG.N ) quarterly profit beat estimates on strong demand for its discounted products, encouraging the close-out retailer to raise its full-year earnings forecast. [ID:nL4E7JP2DN]

* Hormel Foods Corp ( HRL.N ) reported better-than-expected quarterly results as price increases offset soaring commodity costs. The company also raised its profit outlook for the year. [ID:nL4E7JP2HK]

* AT&T Inc ( T.N ) said late Wednesday the Federal Communications Commission wants more information about its acquisition of Deutsche Telekom AG's ( DTEGn.DE ) T-Mobile regarding its commitment to expand high-speed wireless services. [ID:nN1E77N25E]

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down financial shares and unloaded gold. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)