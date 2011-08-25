版本:
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of data, Apple weighs on Nasdaq




* Apple falls as Steve Jobs resigns, weighs on Nasdaq



* Jobless claims seen falling 3,000 from last week



* Financials in focus, BofA higher premarket



* Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 2.2 pts, Nasdaq off 7.25



* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stock futures were mostly
flat on Thursday as investors found little reason to buy after
three days of gains on the S&P and ahead of weekly jobless
claims data.



 * Nasdaq futures were pressured as Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
tumbled 2.8 percent to $365.67 in heavy premarket trading after
co-founder Steve Jobs resigned as chief executive of the iPhone
and iPad maker.



 * Jobs, who has fought and survived a rare form of
pancreatic cancer, said he could no longer perform the duties
of the job. Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook takes over as CEO.
For details, see [ID:nN1E77N227]



 * Jobless claims, set for release at 8:30 a.m. EDT [1230
EDT], were seen edging lower to 405,000 from 408,000 in the
previous week. The data will be one of the last before a keenly
awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Friday.



 * Many investors hope the Fed chief will offers hints of
new stimulus to aid the struggling economy, and some have said
recent discouraging data increased the odds of such a plan.
However, more gradual measures are considered the most likely
outcome of the speech during the central bank's annual
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [FED/AHEAD]



 * S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2.2 points but were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 22
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 7.25 points.



 * Wall Street has been marked by steep volatility in recent
weeks on concerns about the global economy and sovereign debt
woes in Europe. The CBOE Volatility index .VIX is up 42
percent so far in August.



 * Banks have born the brunt of the volatility, and the
sector is likely to remain in focus on Thursday. Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) rose 3 percent to $7.20 in premarket
trading, extending a rally from the previous session. The stock
remains 28 percent lower for the month and hit a 2-1/2-year low
earlier this week.



 * Big Lots Inc's (BIG.N) quarterly profit beat estimates on
strong demand for its discounted products, encouraging the
close-out retailer to raise its full-year earnings forecast.
[ID:nL4E7JP2DN]



 * Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) reported better-than-expected
quarterly results as price increases offset soaring commodity
costs. The company also raised its profit outlook for the year.
[ID:nL4E7JP2HK]



 * AT&T Inc (T.N) said late Wednesday the Federal
Communications Commission wants more information about its
acquisition of Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile
regarding its commitment to expand high-speed wireless
services. [ID:nN1E77N25E]



 * U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday as
investors bought beaten-down financial shares and unloaded
gold.
  (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
