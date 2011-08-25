版本:
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of jobless claims, Apple down




 * Apple lower as Steve Jobs resigns, weighs on Nasdaq



 * Jobless claims seen falling 3,000 from last week



 * Financials in focus, BofA higher in premarket



 * Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 2.6 pts, Nasdaq off 6 pts



 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stock futures were little
changed on Thursday as investors found little reason to buy
after three days of gains on the S&P 500 and ahead of weekly
data on jobless claims.



 Nasdaq futures were pressured as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fell
2.7 percent to $366.15 in premarket trading. Co-founder Steve
Jobs has resigned as chief executive of the iPhone and iPad
maker, which briefly became the largest S&P 500 component by
market capitalization last month.



 Jobs, who has fought and survived a rare form of pancreatic
cancer, said he could no longer perform the duties of the job.
Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook takes over as CEO. For
details, see [ID:nN1E77N227]



 "The resignation won't impact the dynamics of the company,
but it will have an impact on the investor psyche when it comes
to the stock," said Rick Fier, vice president at Conifer
Securities in New York, which has about $7 billion in assets
under administration. "It becomes a 'show me' stock now, though
the decline today creates a good entry point for buying."



 Jobless claims, set for release at 8:30 a.m. EDT [1230
EDT], were seen edging lower to 405,000 from 408,000 in the
previous week. The data will be one of the last before a keenly
awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Friday.



 Many investors hope the Fed chief will offers hints of new
stimulus to aid the struggling economy, and some have said
recent discouraging data increased the odds of such a plan.
However, more gradual measures are considered the most likely
outcome of the speech during the central bank's annual
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [FED/AHEAD]



 "Bernanke is a wild card, and you get the feeling no matter
what he says, it will be a disappointment," Fier said. "People
don't want to make bets one way or another ahead of the speech,
especially not after all the volatility we've had."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2.6 points but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 22
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 6 points.



 Wall Street has been marked by steep volatility in recent
weeks on concerns about the global economy and sovereign debt
woes in Europe. The CBOE Volatility index .VIX is up 42
percent so far in August.



 Banks have born the brunt of the volatility, and the sector
is likely to remain in focus on Thursday. Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) rose 2.7 percent to $7.18 premarket, extending a rally
from the previous session. The stock remains 28 percent lower
for the month and hit a 2-1/2-year low earlier this week.



 Both discount chain Big Lots Inc's (BIG.N) and Hormel Foods
Corp (HRL.N) reported quarterly profits that beat estimates and
raised their full-year outlooks. [ID:nL4E7JP2DN] and
[ID:nL4E7JP2HK]



 AT&T Inc (T.N) said late Wednesday the Federal
Communications Commission wants more information about its
acquisition of Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile
regarding its commitment to expand high-speed wireless
services. [ID:nN1E77N25E]



 U.S. stocks rallied for a second day Wednesday as investors
bought beaten-down financial shares and unloaded gold.
  (Editing by Jeff Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
