版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 21:02 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open, Apple falls




 * Apple lower as Steve Jobs resigns, weighs on Nasdaq



 * Jobless claims rise due to Verizon strikers



 * Financials in focus, BofA higher premarket



 * Futures: Dow up 11 pts, S&P off 0.4 pt, Nasdaq off 6.75



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates with jobless claims)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Thursday as investors found little
reason to buy after three days of gains on the S&P 500 and a
weaker report on jobless claims.



 Nasdaq futures were pressured as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fell
2.7 percent to $366.15 in premarket trading. Co-founder Steve
Jobs resigned as chief executive of the iPhone and iPad maker,
which briefly became the largest S&P 500 component by market
capitalization last month.



 Jobs, who has fought and survived a rare form of pancreatic
cancer, said he could no longer perform the duties of the job.
Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook takes over as CEO. For
details, see [ID:nN1E77N227] and [ID:nL4E7JP1HE]



 "The resignation won't impact the dynamics of the company,
but it will have an impact on the investor psyche when it comes
to the stock," said Rick Fier, vice president at Conifer
Securities in New York, which has about $7 billion in assets
under administration. "It becomes a 'show me' stock now, though
the decline today creates a good entry point for buying."



 Jobless claims rose more than forecast in the latest week,
lifted by striking Verizon Communications (VZ.N) workers, a
government report showed. [ID:nN1E77O0C9]



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 dipped 0.4 point but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 11
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 6.75 points.



 The labor report was one of the final pieces of data before
a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, who many investors hope will offers hints of new
stimulus to aid the struggling economy.



 Some have said recent discouraging data increased the odds
of such a plan, but more gradual measures are considered the
most likely outcome of the speech during the central bank's
annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [FED/AHEAD]



 "Unemployment is still weaker than anyone would like ...
(but) this shouldn't have too big of an impact on Bernanke
tomorrow," said Mitch Rubin, chief investment officer at
RiverPark Advisors in New York.



 "People will be marginally disappointed" if no big plan is
offered, he added, "but who can say what the impact will be
after such a weak month?"



 Wall Street has been marked by steep volatility in recent
weeks on concerns about the global economy and sovereign debt
woes in Europe. The CBOE Volatility index .VIX is up 42
percent so far in August, while the S&P has fallen 8.9
percent.



 Credit Suisse Global Equity Strategist Andrew Garthwaite
cut his S&P year-end target to 1,220 from 1,350.



 Banks have born the brunt of the volatility, and the sector
is likely to remain in focus Thursday. Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) rose 1.4 percent to $7.09 before the bell, extending a
rally from the previous session. The stock remains 28 percent
lower for the month and hit a 2-1/2-year low earlier this
week.



 Both discount chain Big Lots Inc's (BIG.N) and Hormel Foods
Corp (HRL.N) reported quarterly profits that beat estimates and
raised their full-year outlooks. [ID:nL4E7JP2HK] and
[ID:nL4E7JP2DN]



 U.S. stocks rallied for a second day Wednesday as investors
bought beaten-down financial shares and unloaded gold.
  (Editing by Jeff Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐