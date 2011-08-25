版本:
REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St drops, triggered by German market fall

 (Refiles to correct typo in paragraph 10 to read "MLV")
 * BofA jumps after Berkshire investment
 * Apple slides after Steve Jobs resigns, weighs on Nasdaq
 * German DAX slumps, triggers U.S. stocks' slide
 * Dow down 1.5 pct, S&P off 1.6 pct, Nasdaq off 1.7 pct
 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
 (Updates to midday)
 By Ashley Lau
 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after a sharp drop in European equities ignited by rumors of a
short-selling ban in Germany swept away early euphoria from
Warren Buffett's investment in Bank of America.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares
fell 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX .GDAXI dropped as much as
4 percent to its session low on rumors Germany could enact a
short-selling ban following the example of other European
nations. A German Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters they
are not planning a general short-selling ban.
 "You don't get a 3 percent move for no apparent reason
without it raising a red flag," said Marc Pado, U.S. market
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.
  "What is now pressuring stocks is this obviously
out-of-character move that we saw in the German DAX."
 Markets have been increasingly sensitive to developments
in the euro-zone region, given the area's persistent sovereign
debt crisis and concerns about European banks' stability.
 Four nations, including Spain and Italy, banned
short-selling on certain stocks earlier in the month in an
attempt to stabilize markets, and on Thursday, they announced
that ban would remain in place until Sept. 30.
[ID:nN1E77O0ZZ]
 Stocks opened higher on Thursday after Bank of America
(BAC.N) said Berkshire Hathaway (BRKb.N), Warren Buffett's
conglomerate, would be taking a $5 billion stake in the bank,
whose shares fell to two-year lows earlier this week.
 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fell 1.3 percent to $371.49 a day after
co-founder Steve Jobs resigned as chief executive, keeping the
Nasdaq negative. Apple is the second-largest company in the
S&P 500 by market capitalization.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 169.15
points, or 1.49 percent, to 11,151.56 The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 18.44 points, or 1.57 percent, to
1,159.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 40.99
points, or 1.66 percent, to 2,426.70.
 "There was a brief euphoria and people used that platform
to sell," said Randy Billhardt, head of institutional sales
and trading at MLV & Co. in New York.
 Bank of America said it would sell Buffett's Berkshire
50,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a 6
percent annual dividend. Bank of America, a Dow component,
jumped 11.9 percent to $7.82, although it was still down for
the month.
 But the KBW banks index .BKX reversed its earlier gains
by midday and was down 0.2 percent. [ID:nN1E77O0HA] and
[ID:nN1E77O0FV] The S&P financials index .GSPF, which had
been the only S&P sector in positive territory earlier in the
session, also gave up those gains and declined 0.6 percent.
The index had earlier climbed as much as 4.7 percent to a
session high.
 Traders remained on tenterhooks ahead of a keenly awaited
address by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a meeting
of central bankers on Friday. Many are waiting to see whether
Bernanke will provide concrete action for further monetary
stimulus or simply outline rough guidelines for propping up
the ailing economy.
 (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong; Editing by Jan Paschal)

