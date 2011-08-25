版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 26日 星期五 02:11 BJT

RPT-US STOCKS-Sellers emerge ahead of Bernanke speech

 (Repeats early afternoon U.S. STOCKS comment with no change
to headline or text)
 * Traders sell ahead of Bernanke's Friday address
 * BofA jumps after Berkshire investment
 * Apple slides after Steve Jobs resigns, weighs on Nasdaq
 * German DAX slumps, triggers U.S. stocks' slide
 * Dow down 1.2 pct, S&P off 1.3 pct, Nasdaq off 1.5 pct
 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
 (Updates to early afternoon)
 By Ashley Lau
 NEW YORK, Aug 25 Major U.S. stock averages
fell on Thursday as traders were quick to shed positions ahead
of a keenly awaited address by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Friday.
 A report showing U.S. job market weakness and concerns
over a sharp drop in German stocks were the latest global
economic concerns, fueling a wave of selling that picked up
steam.
 "They're selling ahead of Bernanke and being fairly
cautious in their positioning," said Len Blum, managing
partner of Westwood Capital LLC in New York.
 New U.S. jobless claims rose last week, the government
said, suggesting the job market is still struggling.
 "It's just a skittish market," he said. "You had jobs this
morning, which wasn't a great thing. It's not a very bearish
sentiment around here... It's just everything -- a convergence
of factors -- including the European situation and
unemployment."
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI declined 139.18
points, or 1.23 percent, at 11,181.53. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 14.94 points, or 1.27 percent, at
1,162.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 37.99
points, or 1.54 percent, at 2,429.70.
 Traders were on tenterhooks before Bernanke's speech to
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Many are waiting to
see whether Bernanke will provide concrete action for further
monetary stimulus or simply outline general guidelines for
supporting the ailing economy.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares
fell 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX .GDAXI dropped as much as
5 percent and closed 1.7 percent down on talk Germany could
enact a short-selling ban following the example of other
European nations. A German Finance Ministry spokesman said the
ministry was not planning a general short-selling ban.
 Markets have been increasingly sensitive to developments
in the euro zone, given the region's persistent sovereign debt
crisis and concerns about European banks' stability.
 "You are in an environment where fear supersedes all form
of logic. A lot is being put on what's happening tomorrow.
People are just very risk averse," said Randy Billhardt, head
of institutional sales and trading at MTV & Co. in New York.
 Stocks opened higher on Thursday after Bank of America
(BAC.N) said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N)(BRKb.N) would be taking a $5 billion stake in the
bank, whose shares had fallen to two-year lows earlier this
week.
 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fell 1.4 percent to $370.90 a day after
co-founder Steve Jobs resigned as chief executive, keeping the
Nasdaq negative. Apple, the second-largest company in the S&P
500 by market capitalization, was the largest drag on the
Nasdaq composite index.
 Bank of America said it would sell Berkshire 50,000 shares
of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a 6 percent
annual dividend. Bank of America, a Dow component, jumped 9.4
percent to $7.67, although it was still down for the month.
 But the KBW banks index .BKX reversed its earlier gains
by midday and was down 0.4 percent. [ID:nN1E77O0HA]
[ID:nN1E77O0FV]. The S&P financials index .GSPF, which had
been the only S&P sector in positive territory earlier in the
session, also gave up gains and declined 0.8 percent. The
index had earlier climbed as much as 4.7 percent to a session
high.
 (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

