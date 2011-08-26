CORRECTED - US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bernanke speech, GDP data

(Corrects in penultimate paragraph that Hurricane Irene is
expected to barrel up U.S. East Coast)
* Investors don't see drastic measures from Bernanke
* Second reading on Q2 GDP seen modestly lower
* Hurricane Irene could impact East Coast of U.S.
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 2.2 pts, Nasdaq up 1.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday as investors hesitated to make bets on
when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce a new
stimulus plan as a volatile week drew to a close.
* Stocks rallied early in the week as investors wagered the
Fed could announce a new program to combat softness in the
economy. That contributed to a three-day rally.
* For three straight days, the S&P has moved more than 1
percent. On Thursday, it fell on continued concerns about the
U.S. job market and the state of the European economy.
* Most analysts believe Bernanke, scheduled to speak on
Friday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), is most likely to outline
gradualist measures, which would disappoint those looking for
dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.
* James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said on
Thursday a bid by the Fed to lower long-term interest rates
further by rebalancing its portfolio would probably not have
much impact. For details, see [ID:nN1E77O1ZK] and [FED/AHEAD]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 2.2 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were
unchanged, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 put on 1.5 points.
* The S&P is up 3.2 percent this week, but it remains to be
seen whether stocks can gather enough steam for an extended
rally. Analysts view 1,120 as a key support level for the
index.
* The Dow is up 3.1 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq
is up 3.3 percent.
* On Thursday, the Dow dropped 1.51 percent to 11,149.82,
while the S&P fell 1.56 percent to 1,159.27. The Nasdaq lost
1.95 percent to 2,419.63.
* Market participants also looked ahead later Friday to a
second reading on second-quarter gross domestic product.
Economists expect the economy grew at a 1.1 percent rate in the
quarter, against the previous reading of 1.3 percent growth.
The data comes at 8:30 a.m. EDT. (1230 GMT)
* A final reading on August consumer sentiment is also on
tap and seen rising to 56 from 54.9 in the preliminary report.
The report comes at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT)
* Warren Buffett's plan to invest $5 billion in Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) sparked a short-lived rally in financials
and BofA closed in positive territory.
* Trading may be affected as Hurricane Irene is expected to
barrel up the U.S. East Coast. [ID:nN1E77P00B]
* Overseas, European shares .FTEU3 fell 1.2 percent on
nervousness ahead of Bernanke's speech, while Japan's Nikkei
average .N225 closed up 0.3 percent on bargain hunting.
