US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open ahead of Bernanke

* Investors don't see drastic measures in Bernanke speech
* U.S. economy grew at 1 pct rate in second quarter
* Tiffany shares rally after full-year outlook lifted
* Futures down: Dow 61 points, S&P 7.8 points, Nasdaq 11.5
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors found few
reasons to buy following a volatile week and ahead of a speech
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy.
Futures added to early losses after a weak reading on gross
domestic product, which showed the economy grew much slower
than previously thought in the second quarter -- an anemic 1
percent, revised down from a prior estimate of 1.3 percent. For
The data followed a week where stocks gained early on as
investors wagered the Fed could announce a new program to
combat softness in the economy. That contributed to a three-day
rally on the S&P.
For three straight days, the S&P has moved more than 1
percent. On Thursday, it fell as investors hedged themselves
against Bernanke's speech, as well as on continued concerns
about the U.S. labor market and the state of the European
economy.
Most analysts believe Bernanke, scheduled to speak on
Friday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), is most likely to outline
gradualist measures -- disappointing those looking for a more
dramatic move, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.
The GDP data "was ugly but not a disaster," said William
Larkin, portfolio manager with Cabot Money Management in Salem,
Massachusetts. "Had it been under 1 percent we'd have had more
of a psychological reaction."
Larkin added that investors remained focused on the
Bernanke speech. "They really want something to come out of the
meeting, but they're no longer expecting the kind of plan they
were earlier this week."
While uncertainty about what the Fed will do has driven the
recent volatility, many investors expect that volatility to
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 11.5 points.
The Dow is up 3.1 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq is
up 3.3 percent and the CBOE Volatility index .VIX is down 7.6
percent. The S&P is up 3.2 percent, but it remains to be seen
whether stocks can gather enough steam for an extended rally.
Analysts view 1,120 as a key support level for the index.
Futures continued to take cues from overseas. In Europe,
shares .FTEU3 fell 1.9 percent on nervousness ahead of
Bernanke's speech.
A final reading on August U.S. consumer sentiment is also
on tap and an index is seen rising to 56 from 54.9 in the
preliminary report. The report comes at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355
GMT)
"Financials will be the most reactive sector to Bernanke
today, positively or negatively, since they've been at the
center of the recent storm," Coleman said. "They're the
bellwether to watch."
Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) rose 4.2 percent to $65.75 in
premarket trading after it raised its full-year outlook.
Trading may be affected as Hurricane Irene is expected to
barrel up the U.S. East Coast. [ID:nN1E77P00B]
