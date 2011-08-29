版本:
US STOCKS-Futures gain, normal Wall St operations expected




 * Hurricane Irene causes less damage than feared



 * New IMF chief urges urgent action to prevent recession



 * Futures up: S&P 12.7 pts, Dow 104 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]



 NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures
jumped on Monday, signaling a strong open on Wall Street, as
investors were relieved to see Hurricane Irene caused less
damage than feared in New York City over the weekend.



 The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will operate as
normal, although volumes were expected to be thin since many
commuter rail and bus lines were shut down and the New York
City subway system was slowly returning to service after being
closed down. For details, see [ID:nN1E77R061]



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 12.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
104 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 put on 21.5 points.



 Investors appeared to brush aside a call by the new head of
the International Monetary Fund for global policymakers to
pursue urgent action to prevent another recession, including
forcing European banks to bulk up their capital.



 IMF Chief Christine Lagarde called for a "mandatory
substantial recapitalization," through private channels if
possible, but otherwise through some form of public,
Europe-wide funding, such as the European Financial Stability
Facility. [ID:nN9E7H701] and [ID:nN1E77R0G9]



 On the macro side, investors awaited monthly personal
income and consumption data at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), and
pending home sales for July at 10:00 a.m. EDT. (1400 GMT)



 Greek bank shares jumped after Reuters reported sources as
saying EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) would
unveil a merger deal. U.S.-listed shares of National Bank of
Greece NBG.N soared 29.3 percent to $1.08 in premarket trade.
[ID:nLDE77S07W]



 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on
Monday, with traders speculating the U.S. Federal Reserve may
offer more stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain
growth outlook. [ID:nN1E77P1R0]



 On Friday, Wall Street stocks posted their first weekly
gain in more than a month as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised
hopes for more stimulus for the economy.
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
