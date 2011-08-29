版本:
US STOCKS-Futures jump as Wall St set for normal operations




 * Less damage in NYC from Hurricane Irene than feared



 * European banks higher on Greece banks merger news



 * Futures up: S&P 11.9 pts, Dow 92 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Monday, signaling a strong open on Wall Street, as
European and Asian equities were boosted partly on a possible
merger between two big banks in Greece.



 Wall Street traders were also relieved that Hurricane Irene
caused less damage than feared in New York City over the
weekend.



 The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will operate as
normal, although volumes were expected to be thin. Many Wall
Street workers were stuck at home as commuter rail and bus
lines were shut down and the New York City subway system was
only slowly returning to service early Monday after being
closed down. For details, see [ID:nN1E77R061]



 "The trading volume is likely to be moderate, but we are
looking at a higher open today," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.



 "The merger between the Greek banks has set a positive tone
for Wall Street, which is in for a full week of heavy economic
data."



 EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will unveil
a merger deal, sources told Reuters, with Qatar, the second
biggest shareholder in Alpha Bank, set to add more capital to
the combination. [ID:nLDE77S07W]



 The Greek stock market rose more than 11 percent in
response and Greek banks jumped 30 percent. U.S.-listed shares
of National Bank of Greece NBG.N soared 31.7 percent to $1.10
in premarket trade. European shares rose nearly 1 percent.



 Hurricane Irene caused between $200 million and $400
million in insured losses in the Carolinas, according to
catastrophe modeling company EQECAT, suggesting the storm was
far less severe than the insurance industry feared.



 Shares of insurance companies were in the spotlight.
Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) rose 1.4 percent to $48.97 in thin
trading premarket.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 11.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 92
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 put on 19 points.



 Investors appeared to brush aside a call by the new head of
the International Monetary Fund for global policymakers to
pursue urgent action to prevent another recession, including
forcing European banks to bulk up their capital.



 IMF Chief Christine Lagarde called for a "mandatory
substantial recapitalization," through private channels if
possible, but otherwise through some form of public,
Europe-wide funding, such as the European Financial Stability
Facility. [ID:nN9E7H701] and [ID:nN1E77R0G9]



 On the macro side, investors awaited monthly personal
income and consumption data at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), and
pending home sales for July at 10:00 a.m. EDT. (1400 GMT)



 Economists in a Reuters survey expected an increase of 0.3
percent for personal income for July, compared with a 0.1
percent rise in the previous month.



 Also, pending home sales fell 1.3 percent in July, compared
with an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month,
economists predicted.



 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on
Monday, with traders speculating the U.S. Federal Reserve may
offer more stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain
growth outlook. [ID:nN1E77P1R0]



 On Friday, Wall Street stocks posted their first weekly
gain in more than a month as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised
hopes for more stimulus for the economy.
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
