US STOCKS-Wall St set to open sharply up; trading seen thin




 * Less NYC damage than feared from Hurricane Irene



 * NYSE, Nasdaq operating normally



 * European banks higher on report of Greece banks merger



 * Futures up: S&P 14 pts, Dow 124 pts, Nasdaq 25.5 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates with personal income data)



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks were set to open
about 1 percent higher on Monday, supported by European and
Asian equities that rallied partly on a possible merger between
two big banks in Greece.



 Wall Street traders were also relieved that Hurricane Irene
caused less damage than feared in New York City over the
weekend.



 The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq said they will
be operating normally, although volumes were expected to be
thin. Many Wall Street workers were stuck at home as commuter
rail and bus lines were shut down and the New York City subway
system  slowly returned to service early Monday after being
closed down. For details, see [ID:nN1E77S005]



 "The trading volume is likely to be moderate, but we are
looking at a higher open today," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 14 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
124 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 put on 25.5 points.



 EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will unveil
a merger deal, sources told Reuters, with Qatar, the second
biggest shareholder in Alpha Bank, set to add more capital to
the combination. [ID:nLDE77S07W]



 The Greek stock market rose more than 11 percent in
response, with Greek banks jumping 30 percent. U.S.-listed
shares of National Bank of Greece NBG.N soared 37.7 percent
to $1.15 in premarket trade. European shares rose 1.2 percent.
[.EU]



 "The merger between the Greek banks has set a positive tone
for Wall Street, which is in for a full week of heavy economic
data," Cardillo said.



 U.S. consumer spending posted its largest increase in five
months in July, data showed, supporting views the economy was
not falling back into recession. Still, the market reaction was
muted. [ID;nN1E77S0BS]



 "(The data) doesn't seem to be having much of an impact. I
imagine getting through Irene without any major negative was
enough to give the early lift. This data might help a little,"
said Brian Lazorishak, portfolio manager at Chase Investment
Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.



 Hurricane Irene caused between $200 million and $400
million in insured losses in the Carolinas, according to
catastrophe modeling company EQECAT, suggesting the storm was
far less severe than the insurance industry feared.



 Shares of insurance companies were in the spotlight.
Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) rose 2.6 percent to $49.56
premarket.



 Wall Street awaited pending homes sales data for July at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a decline of 1.3 percent in July, compared with an
increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month.



 On Friday, stocks posted their first weekly gain in more
than a month as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised hopes for more
stimulus for the economy.
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
