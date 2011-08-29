版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一

US STOCKS-Wall St led higher by banks, insurers




 * U.S. consumer spending rebounds, calms recession fears



 * Banks rally on Greece bank merger



 * Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday
as a merger between two big banks in Greece suggested Europe
was working through its financial problems, while a rebound in
consumer spending calmed fears of a new recession.



 Insurance company shares were higher after property damage
from Hurricane Irene was less than feared, according to early
estimates. For details, see [ID:nN1E77S0H6]



 Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) rose 4.7 percent to $50.59, while
Allstate Corp (ALL.N) jumped 7 percent to $25.93.



 Wall Street was also relieved that hurricane damage in New
York City, especially in lower Manhattan, was not as bad as
expected. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq opened on
schedule.



 But trading volume was light at about 1.9 billion shares by
late morning as many Wall Street workers were stuck at home
with commuter rail and bus lines not operating. The New York
City subway system slowly returned to service early Monday
after a systemwide shutdown. [ID:nN1E77S005]



 Financial stocks were the top gainers after Greece's Alpha
(ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT banks sealed a megamerger
that is expected to trigger more deals to shore up the sector
battered by a severe debt crisis and recession.
[ID:nLDE77S070]



 The S&P financial index .GSPF was up 2.7 percent and the
KBW Banks index .BKX added nearly 2.8 percent. Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) rose 4.6 percent to $8.12 and JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N) gained 2.3 percent to $37.03.



 Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset
Management, with $18 billion in assets, said: "We've actually
started putting cash to work. A few things helping the stock
market. There's relief coming from the storm and Europe,
particularly with Greece."



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 174.94
points, or 1.55 percent, at 11,459.48. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX put on 21.37 points, or 1.82 percent, at
1,198.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 51.48
points, or 2.08 percent, at 2,531.33.



 U.S.-listed shares of National Bank of Greece NBG.N
soared 33 percent to $1.11, while European shares ended up 1.3
percent. [.EU]



 Consumer spending recorded its largest increase in five
months in July, supporting views the economy was not falling
back into recession. Also, July pending home sales fell 1.3
percent, matching forecasts, but remained higher than year-ago
levels. [ID;nN1E77S0BS]
  (Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
