US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors shrug off weak data




 * Consumer confidence slumps to 2-yr low



 * Home prices dip in June-Case-Shiller



 * Indexes: Dow flat, S&P off 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks turned positive on
Tuesday, erasing declines sparked by a disappointing consumer
confidence report as investors continued to see value in
beaten-down equities prices.



 Indexes were down most of the morning after the Conference
Board reported U.S. consumer confidence crumbled in August to
its lowest level in more than two years due in part to fallout
from political wrangling over a budget deal. For details, see
[ID:nN1E77S0ZM]



 "The rally that we've seen is only gaining further ground,"
said Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank
Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.



 "The consumer confidence number this morning was terrible
and yet it only had a short-term downside effect on the market.
That is a sign of a market in an uptrend mode. When you're able
to get bad news and shrug it off, it's a very positive sign
form the market."



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 0.49 points,
or 0.00 percent, to 11,539.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX shed 0.34 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,209.74. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 8.37 points, or 0.33
percent, to 2,570.48.



 The reversal put the S&P 500 on track for its sixth advance
in the last seven sessions. Over that time, the index has risen
more than 7 percent.



 Still, the S&P remained down more than 6 percent in August.
Technical analysts pointed to Monday's close above the 1,200
level as a sign that bulls may be regaining regaining a
foothold.



 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), up 2 percent to $89.94 and Boeing
Co (BA.N), up 2 percent to $65.90, were among the top boosts to
the Dow. Boeing shares were upgraded. [ID:nL4E7JU1DK]



 In other data, U.S. single-family home prices fell slightly
in June as the market crawled along at depressed levels.
[ID:nN23150778]



 Investors awaited minutes from the Aug. 9 meeting of the
Federal Open Market Committee, due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT),
for insight on the policy-setting panel's economic outlook.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by Ed
Krudy; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
