US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors shrug off weak data

* Fed considered bolder actions to combat weakness
* Consumer confidence slumps to 2-yr low, home prices dip
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
reversing earlier declines sparked by a disappointing consumer
confidence report as investors continued to see value in
beaten-down prices.
Wall Street bounced between positive and negative territory
throughout the day as thin trading and few sentiment drivers
made it difficult for traders to stick with one direction.
The market has suffered through a long bout of selling for
the better part of August, though the S&P has risen for the
past two session. The index has fallen nearly 18 percent from
its 2011 high in April to a recent low on Aug. 8.
Equities fell as much as 1 percent in the morning after the
Conference Board reported U.S. consumer confidence crumbled in
August to its lowest level in more than two years due in part
to fallout from political wrangling over a budget deal. For
"Obviously markets took a hit on the (data), but we've
shaken it off. It looks like we're having some follow-through
to yesterday's move, which is an indication things have gotten
overdone in the past month," said John Derrick, director of
research with U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio. "People are
reassessing and seeing some value."
The U.S. Federal Reserve considered bold action to help a
struggling economy at its August meeting, including the
unprecedented step of tying the interest rate policy outlook to
a specific unemployment level, according to minutes from the
latest Fed meeting. Equities barely moved the minutes were
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 22.89
points, or 0.20 percent, at 11,562.14. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 2.27 points, or 0.19 percent, at
1,212.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 14.70
points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,576.81.
If the S&P ends positive, it will be the sixth advance in
the last seven sessions. Over that time, the index has risen
more than 7 percent, and technical analysts pointed to Monday's
close above 1,200 as a sign bulls may be regaining their
footing.
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), up 2.3 percent to $90.18 and
Boeing Co (BA.N), up 2 percent to $65.90, were among the top
boosts to the Dow. Boeing was upgraded to "neutral" by Nomura,
which expects improved profits from its 737 and 777 plane
In other data, U.S. single-family home prices fell slightly
in June as the market crawled along at depressed levels.
Dow component Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) fell 0.9 percent to
$73.49. The company and state-owned Russian peer Rosneft
(ROSN.MM) will develop oil and gas reserves in the Russian
Dollar General Corp's (DG.N) quarterly earnings rose from
the prior year and it raised the low end of its full-year sales
and profit view. Its stock rose 6.3 percent to $35.92.
