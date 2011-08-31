US STOCKS-Futures up on Fed stimulus hopes; ADP report eyed

* ADP jobs data, Chicago PMI, factory orders on tap
* Overseas equities gain on hopes for more Fed stimulus
* S&P 500 on track to post worst month since May 2010
* Futures up: S&P 9.4 pts, Dow 73 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stock index futures
gained on Wednesday on comments from Federal Reserve officials
that boosted hopes of more monetary stimulus and as investors
awaited data for a better assessment on the economy, including
the weak labor sector.
Wall Street stocks ended higher in the previous session
after minutes released from the most recent Fed board meeting
indicated several policymakers backed further monetary easing
to support growth.
"With the markets on the cusp of seeing very important
economic data over the next three days, comments yesterday from
Fed voting members (Charles) Evans and (Narayana) Kocherlakota
have changed the dynamic in terms of what the market response
will be. The question is how long it will last," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in New York.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 gained 9.4 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 rose 73
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 20 points.
The S&P 500 is on track for its worst month since May 2010.
After the United States credit rating was downgraded in early
August, the index posted one of its worst weeks since the
depths of the financial crisis in 2008.
At 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT), Automatic Data Processing will
release its August employment report. Economists expected
100,000 jobs were created in August, versus 114,000 created in
July.
The Institute for Supply Management-New York will release
at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) its August index of regional
business activity. In the previous month, the index read
538.8.
At 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), the Institute of Supply
Management-Chicago releases its August index of manufacturing
activity. Economists forecast a reading of 53.5 in the month,
compared with 58.8 in July.
The Commerce Department reports July factory orders at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists forecast a rise of 1.9
percent, compared with a 0.8 percent drop in the prior month.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is looking to sell its
correspondent mortgage business and the unit's employees could
be notified as soon as Wednesday, the Journal reported, citing
sources. [ID:nL4E7JV0IL]
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
rose 1.3 percent, extending the previous session's steep gains
on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon add new stimulus to
boost the economy.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)