版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 31日 星期三 21:09 BJT

US STOCKS-Stocks set for higher open on Fed stimulus hopes




 * U.S. private sector adds 91,000 jobs in Aug-ADP



 * European equities gain on hopes for more Fed stimulus



 * S&P 500 on track to post worst month since May 2010



 * Futures up: S&P 15.5 pts, Dow 117 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates with ADP data)



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Aug 31 The S&P 500 was set to rise
about 1 percent at the open on Wednesday, as the previous day's
comments from Federal Reserve officials heightened hopes of
further monetary stimulus to boost the economy.



 Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after minutes
released from the most recent Fed board meeting indicated
several policymakers backed more monetary easing.



 "With the markets on the cusp of seeing very important
economic data over the next three days, comments yesterday from
Fed voting members (Charles) Evans and (Narayana) Kocherlakota
have changed the dynamic in terms of what the market response
will be. The question is how long it will last," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in New York.



 The Fed discussed a range of unusual tools to help the
economy, including tying the path of interest rates to either
unemployment or inflation. For details, see [ID:nN1E77T1HY]



 U.S. private sector job growth slowed in August for the
second month in a row with 91,000 positions added, payrolls
processor ADP reported. The data comes ahead of the Labor
Department's much-anticipated August nonfarm payrolls report
due on Friday. [ID:nN1E77U04P]



 "We haven't seen a whole lot of announcements of either
hiring or firing, so I don't think the jobs number on Friday
will be much of a surprise either way," said Kevin Kruszenski,
director of equity trading at Keybanc Capital Markets in
Cleveland.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 gained 15.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 rose 117
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 21 points.



 The S&P 500 is on track for its worst month since May 2010.
After the United States credit rating was downgraded in early
August, the index posted one of its worst weeks since the
depths of the financial crisis in 2008.



 At 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), the Institute of Supply
Management-Chicago releases its August index of manufacturing
activity. Economists forecast a reading of 53.5 in the month,
compared with 58.8 in July.



 The Commerce Department reports July factory orders at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists forecast a rise of 1.9
percent, compared with a 0.8 percent drop in the prior month.



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is looking to sell its
correspondent mortgage business and the unit's employees could
be notified as soon as Wednesday, the Journal reported, citing
sources. [ID:nL4E7JV0IL]



 The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
rose 2.1 percent, extending the previous session's steep gains
on hopes about the U.S. Fed adding stimulus.
  (Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐