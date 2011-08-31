版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St gains 1 pct on stimulus hopes




 * Midwest factory activity slips



 * U.S. private sector job growth slows



 * European stocks rally on hopes for more Fed stimulus



 * Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct



  (Updates with data, adds quote)



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose more than 1
percent on Wednesday, extending the previous day's run on hopes
the Federal Reserve would act again to boost the economy after
a new batch of mostly soft economic data.



 Industrial and materials stocks were the top gainers, with
the S&P industrials index .GSPI up 1.8 percent and the
materials sector .GSPM gaining 1.5 percent.



 On the Dow, Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) was up 3.2 percent at
$92.64, and Alcoa Inc (AA.N) gained 4.5 percent to $12.92.



 In the latest economic data, factory activity in the U.S.
Midwest slipped to its worst level since November 2009, though
the figures still pointed to growth in the sector. For details,
see [ID:nN1E77U04P]



 In a separate report, U.S. private sector job growth slowed
in August for the second straight month, with 91,000 positions
added. The Labor Department's much-anticipated August nonfarm
payrolls report is set to come Friday. [ID:nN1E77U04P]



 "I don't think our growth rate is going to get us anywhere.
The only difference lately is that the market takes bad news
pretty well, which is a short-term bullish sign," said Joe
Donohue, a money manager at Dimension trading in Red Bank, New
Jersey.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 120.03
points, or 1.04 percent, at 11,679.98. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 15.18 points, or 1.25 percent, at
1,228.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 31.51
points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,607.62.



 For the month, the S&P is down about 5 percent.



 European shares rose 2.7 percent, extending gains on hopes
the Fed would provide further stimulus measures. [.EU]
[MKTS/GLOB]



 New orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected
in July as demand for transportation equipment surged, pointing
to some resilience in manufacturing at the start of the third
quarter. [ID:nCAT005506]



 Minutes from the most recent Fed policymakers meeting,
released on Tuesday, indicated several policymakers wanted more
monetary easing, encouraging investors to dive back into
equities. [ID:nN1E77T1HY]
