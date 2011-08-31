版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St ends worst month in year on upbeat note




 * S&P rises in seven of last eight sessions



 * Financials, industrials lead in fourth days of gains



 * Telecom falls on questions about AT&T, T-Mobile deal



 * Indexes up: Dow, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct



 (Updates to close)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks closed out the
worst month in more than a year on an up note on Wednesday,
with sharp gains in the last several days still not enough to
repair the damage from a U.S. credit downgrade and fears of a
slide back into recession.



 Sentiment turned dramatically in recent days on
expectations the Federal Reserve will again intervene to
support the economy. With Wednesday's gains, the Dow was back
in positive territory for 2011.



 Banks led a late-day surge on Wednesday, helping to extend
a four-day rally, followed by industrial shares. JPMorgan Chase
& Co (JPM.N) rose 1.3 percent to $37.56 while Caterpillar Inc
(CAT.N) was up 1.3 percent at $91.00.



 Minutes from the most recent Fed policymakers' meeting
released on Tuesday that indicated several Fed members favored
more monetary easing bolstered the appetite for equities.
[ID:nN1E77T1HY]



 "The market has been somewhat schizophrenic lately, but the
idea of more stimulus lets you put a rosy spin on everything,"
said Steve Sosnick, equity-risk manager at Timber
Hill/Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.



 "Our rally has quieted down since the data wasn't great
this morning, and we still don't know if that kind of weakness
will be enough to trigger 'extraordinary action' from the Fed,"
he said.



 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, at an annual Fed
conference in Wyoming last week, said the U.S. central bank's
scheduled meeting in September would run for two days instead
of the planned one to mull options for additional monetary
stimulus.



 Data on hiring by private employers in August and factory
activity in the U.S. Midwest released on Wednesday showed some
signs of weakening growth.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI finished up 53.58
points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,613.53. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 5.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at
1,218.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.35
points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,579.46.



 The S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions for
total gains of 8.5 percent, led by sectors tied to economic
growth.



 For August, though, the S&P fell 5.7 percent, its worst
month since May 2010. The Dow fell 4.4 percent in August while
the Nasdaq slumped 6.4 percent. It was the fourth straight down
month for all.



 Equities on Wednesday were volatile late in the session,
turning briefly negative before snapping back into positive
territory. Still, the volatility did not compare to early in
the month, when Wall Street was marked by massive swings of
more than 3 percent.



 "The market has no conviction one way or the other, and the
low volume exaggerates all the moves we get," said Carl
Kaufman, who helps manage just under $2 billion at the
Osterweis Strategic Income fund in San Francisco.



 "We get some good numbers, but there are questions about
the future, a lot of people are still seeking safety. The
market is a zephyr in the whirlwind of headlines."



 An index of factory activity in the U.S. Midwest slipped to
its lowest level since November 2009, though the figures still
pointed to manufacturing growth. A separate report showed
private sector job growth slowed in August for a second
straight month. [ID:nN1E77U04P] and [ID:nN1E77U04P]



 Tech shares weighed on the Nasdaq, with Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
off 1.3 percent to $384.83 and chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O)
down 2.7 percent to $13.31.



 Industrial stocks were among the top gainers, with the S&P
industrials index .GSPI up 0.7 percent. Honeywell
International (HON.N) gained 1.1 percent to $47.81 while Joy
Global Inc JOYG.O rose 1.3 percent to $83.45. The company
agreed to sell the drilling products business of recently
acquired LeTourneau Technologies to Cameron International Corp
CAM.N for $375 million. [ID:nL4E7JV1XK]



 Telecom stocks were the day's losers after the Obama
administration filed to block AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39 billion
proposed acquisition of T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom
(DTEGn.DE) because of anti-competitive concerns.
[ID:nN1E77U0QO]



 AT&T shares slumped 3.8 percent to $28.48, the biggest
decliner on the Dow. The S&P Telecommunications index .GSPL
dropped 1.6 percent, by far the biggest loser among S&P
sectors.



 New orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected
in July as demand for transportation equipment surged, pointing
to some resilience in manufacturing at the start of the third
quarter. [ID:nCAT005506]



 Almost two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New
York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq slightly more stocks
fell than rose.



 About 8.2 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, below last
year's daily average of 8.47 billion.
 (Editing by Leslie Adler)




            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
