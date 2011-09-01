US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of jobs, manufacturing data

* Jobless claims, manufacturing data on tap
* Obama sets jobs speech one day later after GOP protest
* Futures down: S&P 1.5 pts, Dow 33 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday following strong gains over the past several
sessions as investors awaited labor and manufacturing data for
clues on the state of the economy.
The Labor Department releases first-time weekly jobless
claims at 8:30 a.m. EDT. (1230 GMT) Economists forecast a total
of 410,000 new filings, compared with 417,000 in the prior
week.
At 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management releases its August manufacturing index. Economists
look for a reading of 48.5 versus 50.9 in July.
The data may affect the outcome of a meeting next week by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and comes ahead of the highly
anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for August due Friday.
"We have a lot of economic news, and out of it, the ISM is
what will lift or put pressure (on stocks), considering the
weak manufacturing sector has been a problem not only here but
globally," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"It's a light volume, choppy market ... If the ISM numbers
show contraction, the market could easily sell off one to two
percent."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 1.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 33
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 2 points.
The S&P was down 5.7 percent in August, its worst month
since May 2010, as investors were rattled by a U.S. credit
downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession. The Dow
fell 4.4 percent for the month while the Nasdaq slumped 6.4
percent. It was the fourth straight down month for all.
Data on revised second-quarter productivity and unit labor
costs will be announced at 8:30 a.m. EDT. (1230 GMT) Economists
forecast productivity to drop 0.5 percent, versus a 0.3 percent
fall in the preliminary report. Unit labor costs were expected
to rise 2.4 percent, compared with a 2.2 percent increase in
the preliminary report.
July construction spending data is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
(1400 GMT) Economists see a rise of 0.2 percent.
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) is buying
Toronto-based risk analytics software firm Algorithmics for
$387 million to enhance its financial services capabilities.
U.S. President Barack Obama agreed to move the date of his
speech on a new jobs plan to Sept. 8, bowing to pressure from
Republicans who plan a televised debate of presidential
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and two other companies
agreed with the New York banking regulator to end robo-signing,
in which bank employees sign foreclosure documents without
reviewing case files as required by law, the Wall Street
Slumping export demand slowed factory activity in some of
Asia's biggest economies in August, although China fared better
due to solid domestic growth, surveys showed on Thursday.
Resource-related stocks will be in focus as U.S. crude oil
CLc1 fell 0.5 percent and key base metals prices were down as
much as 2.3 percent.
U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year
on an upbeat note Wednesday.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)