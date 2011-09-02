US STOCKS-Futures fall ahead of jobs data; banks eyed

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls seen adding 75,000 jobs in August

* U.S. agency plans to sue big banks-report

* Futures down: S&P 7.9 pts, Dow 82 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday ahead of labor market data expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession and as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.

* The payroll data, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), is expected to show an increase of 75,000 jobs, according to a Reuters survey, slowing from July's 117,000 payrolls rise. For details, see [ID:nN1E78018I]

* Confirmation that Greece will miss its 2011 deficit target and uncertainty over Italy's commitment to austerity measures underscored unease about the region prompting investors to shy away from riskier assets. [ID:nN9E7H7021]

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 7.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 82 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 17 points.

* Bank shares could be under pressure after the New York Times reported the Federal Housing Finance Agency is suing big lenders like Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ), JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM.N ) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS.N ).

* The suit, involving mortgages sold during the housing bubble, accuses the banks of failing to perform due diligence and missing evidence that borrowers' incomes were falsified or inflated. [ID:nN1E78024D]

* Bank of America shares were down 2.8 percent at $7.69 in premarket trade. JPMorgan fell 1.4 percent at $36.30.

* Separately in the banking sector, the U.S. Federal Reserve has asked Bank of America to show what measures it could take if business conditions worsen, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. [ID:nL4E7K20E3]

* U.S. regulators have requested proprietary algorithmic data from high-frequency trading firms as part of an investigation into suspicious market activity. [ID:nN1E77U0M0]

* AT&T Inc ( T.N ) shares could be in focus as the company tries to salvage a planned $39 billion acquisition of smaller rival T-Mobile USA blocked by the U.S. government. [ID:nN1E7801WI]

* Independent refiner Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) plans to buy Murphy Oil Corp's ( MUR.N ) Meraux refinery for about $625 million. [ID:nN1E7801YM]

* Netflix Inc ( NFLX.O ) fell 8.3 percent to $214 in premarket trade after Starz Entertainment said it would pull its movies and television shows from Netflix's streaming service early next year. [ID:nN1E7801V6]

* European shares fell 1.7 percent Friday morning on renewed worries over the region's debt crisis and ahead of the U.S. jobs data. [.EU]

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day rally. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)