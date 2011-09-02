US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of jobs data; banks eyed

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls seen adding 75,000 jobs in August
* U.S. agency plans to sue big banks-report
* Futures down: S&P 9.8 pts, Dow 65 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday ahead of labor market data expected to underscore
fears the economy is headed for another recession and as
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.
The payroll data, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), is
expected to show an increase of 75,000 jobs, according to a
Reuters survey, slowing from July's 117,000 payrolls rise. For
Confirmation that Greece will miss its 2011 deficit target
and uncertainty over Italy's commitment to austerity measures
underscored unease about the region prompting investors to shy
"Considering the market turmoil in August and the likely
rational response on the part of employers to sit on their
hands, there is little reason to think there will be an upside
surprise of substance," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist
at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"It will be more a matter of the degree of softness
relative to what is needed to lower the unemployment rate on a
sustainable basis."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 9.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 65
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 17 points.
Bank shares could be under pressure after the New York
Times reported the Federal Housing Finance Agency is suing big
lenders like Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).
The suit, involving mortgages sold during the housing
bubble, accuses the banks of failing to perform due diligence
and missing evidence that borrowers' incomes were falsified or
Bank of America shares were down 6.3 percent at $7.41 in
premarket trade. JPMorgan fell 1.4 percent at $35.78.
Separately in the banking sector, the U.S. Federal Reserve
has asked Bank of America to show what measures it could take
if business conditions worsen, the Wall Street Journal
U.S. regulators have requested proprietary algorithmic data
from high-frequency trading firms as part of an investigation
AT&T Inc (T.N) shares could be in focus as the company
tries to salvage a planned $39 billion acquisition of smaller
rival T-Mobile USA blocked by the U.S. government.
Independent refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) plans to buy
Murphy Oil Corp's (MUR.N) Meraux refinery for about $625
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) fell nearly 11 percent to $208.49 in
premarket trade after Starz Entertainment said it would pull
its movies and television shows from Netflix's streaming
European shares fell 1.8 percent Friday morning on renewed
worries over the region's debt crisis and ahead of the U.S.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day rally.
