US STOCKS-Wall St set for sharply lower open after jobs data

* U.S. job growth grinds to a halt in August
* BofA down 7 pct, JPMorgan down 3 pct premarket
* Futures down: S&P 18.9 pts, Dow 151 pts, Nasdaq 27.75
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates with jobs data)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Wall Street was set to fall
more than 1 percent at the open on Friday after data showed
U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, adding to
worries about the health of the economy.
Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as
sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish U.S.
businesses from hiring and kept pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to aid the economy.
For details, see [ID:nOAT004865] and [ID:nN1E7810CQ]
U.S. stock index futures were already off earlier in the
morning as confirmation that Greece will miss its 2011 deficit
target and uncertainty over Italy's commitment to austerity
measures prompted investors to shy away from riskier assets.
[ID:nN9E7H7021]
"There is a plethora of bad news. There are a lot of
confidence issues in the marketplace. The jobs number only made
things worse," said Sal Arnuk, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 18.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 tumbled
151 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 27.75
points.
Bank shares were under pressure after the New York Times
reported the Federal Housing Finance Agency is suing big
lenders like Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).
The suit, involving mortgages sold during the housing
bubble, accuses the banks of failing to perform due diligence
and missing evidence that borrowers' incomes were falsified or
inflated. [ID:nN1E78024D]
Bank of America shares were down 7 percent at $7.35 in
premarket trade. JPMorgan fell 2.5 percent at $35.39.
Separately in the banking sector, the U.S. Federal Reserve
has asked Bank of America to show what measures it could take
if business conditions worsen, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources. [ID:nL4E7K20E3]
U.S. regulators have requested proprietary algorithmic data
from high-frequency trading firms as part of an investigation
into suspicious market activity. [ID:nN1E77U0M0]
AT&T Inc (T.N) shares could be in focus as the company
tries to salvage a planned $39 billion acquisition of smaller
rival T-Mobile USA blocked by the U.S. government.
[ID:nN1E7801WI]
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) fell nearly 10 percent to $210.12 in
premarket trade after Starz Entertainment said it would pull
its movies and television shows from Netflix's streaming
service early next year. [ID:nN1E7801V6]
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day rally.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)