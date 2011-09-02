US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after data shows no jobs growth

* U.S. job growth grinds to a halt in August
* U.S. to sue big banks over mortgage securities-report
* BofA shares down 7 pct, JPMorgan down 3.3 pct
* Indexes down: Dow, S&P both 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
(Updates to early trade)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Wall Street stocks tumbled on
Friday, with major indexes falling 2 percent after data showed
U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August, adding to worries
about the health of the economy.
Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as
sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish U.S.
businesses from hiring, keeping pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy. For
story, see [ID:nOAT004865], for snap analysis, [ID:nN1E7810CQ]
"This number is close to what the market had feared the
most," said Jeff Kleintop, chief market strategist for LPL
Financial in Boston.
"It will definitely have an impact how the Fed thinks and
what additional actions they should should take."
Stocks had gained ground recently on hopes that data
reflecting a weak economy would prompt the Fed to introduce new
stimulus. However, some say there is only so much the Fed could
do.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 182.13
points, or 1.58 percent, at 11,311.44. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 19.75 points, or 1.64 percent, at
1,184.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 35.90
points, or 1.41 percent, at 2,510.14.
Bank shares fell, with the KBW banks index .BKX dropping
2.6 percent. The Federal Housing Finance Agency is suing big
lenders like Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc over mortgage practices. [ID:nWEN7887]
Bank of America (BAC.N) fell 6 percent to $7.43 and
JPMorgan (JPM.N) lost 3.7 percent to $34.95, while Goldman
(GS.N) stumbled 4.2 percent to $107.40.
Further pressuring equities was confirmation that Greece
will miss its 2011 deficit target and uncertainty over Italy's
commitment to austerity measures, renewing fears about the
fiscal crisis in the region. [ID:nN9E7H7021] and
[ID:nLDE7800NH]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)