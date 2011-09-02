US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after dismal jobs report

* U.S. job growth grinds to halt in August
* U.S. to sue big banks over mortgage securities
* Bank, energy shares slide
* Indexes down: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to late morning, adds quote, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Wall Street stocks tumbled on
Friday, with major indexes falling as much as 2 percent as data
showed U.S. jobs growth flatlined in August, exacerbating
worries the economy is faltering.
Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as
sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish
businesses from hiring, keeping pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy. For
wrapup, see [ID:nOAT004865], for snap analysis,
[ID:nN1E7810CQ]
"In a nutshell, this is the great goose egg economy, a big
zero, a big nothing, and this better be one hell of a speech
next week," Sal Arnuk, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading
in Chatham, New Jersey.
U.S. President Barack Obama will unveil a jobs program he
hopes will also provide "meaningful" tax relief and help the
nation's long-term unemployed, a top White House aide told
Reuters Insider. Obama is scheduled to speak on Sept. 8.
[ID:nWNA7806]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 180.88
points, or 1.57 percent, to 11,312.69. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 21.17 points, or 1.76 percent, to
1,183.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 40.18 points,
or 1.58 percent, to 2,505.86.
Stocks had risen recently on hopes the Fed would introduce
new stimulus after data reflected a weak economy, gaining back
50 percent of the down move from a July high. However, some
analysts said the Fed may be running out of ammunition in its
fight to stimulate the economy.
Losing stocks outnumbered winners on the New York Stock
Exchange by nearly eight-to-one, while on the Nasdaq, decliners
beat advancers by almost six-to-one.
Energy shares dropped as U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 2
percent on concerns economic weakness could curb fuel demand.
Chevron Corp (CVX.N) lost 2.1 percent to $96.45, while the PHLX
Oil service sector index .OSX shed 2.3 percent. [O/R]
Bank shares also fell, with the KBW banks index .BKX off
nearly 3 percent. The Federal Housing Finance Agency is suing
big lenders like Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc over mortgage practices. [ID:nWEN7887]
Bank of America (BAC.N) fell 6.6 percent to $7.39 and
JPMorgan (JPM.N) lost 3.4 percent to $35.09, while Goldman
(GS.N) stumbled 4.4 percent to $107.17.
Further pressuring equities was confirmation that Greece
will miss its 2011 deficit target and uncertainty over Italy's
commitment to austerity measures. Renewed fears about the
fiscal crisis in the region sparked a 2.6 drop in European
shares. [ID:nN9E7H7021], [ID:nLDE7800NH] and [.EU]
Volume was light, with about 2.18 billion shares traded on
the NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq ahead of the U.S. Labor Day
holiday weekend.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)