US STOCKS-Wall St slides 2 pct after job growth stalls

* U.S. to sue big banks over mortgage practices
* Bank, energy shares slide; all Dow stocks lower
* Indexes down: Dow 2.1 pct, S&P 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to afternoon trading, adds quote, changes byline)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Wall Street stocks dropped
more than 2 percent on Friday as Labor Department data showed
jobs growth flatlined in August, intensifying worries the
economy is staggering.
Financial, manufacturer and energy stocks suffered the
biggest losses as declining issues far outweighed winners on a
light-volume day ahead of the long U.S. Labor Day holiday
weekend.
Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as
sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish
businesses from hiring, keeping pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy. For
wrapup, see [ID:nOAT004865], for snap analysis,
[ID:nN1E7810CQ]
Stocks had risen recently on hopes the Fed would introduce
new stimulus after data reflected a weak economy, recouping 50
percent of the down move from a July high. However, analysts
said the Fed may be running out of options in its fight to
stimulate the economy.
The labor report was "clearly less than anticipated and a
huge disappointment," said Derek Hoyt, chief investment officer
at KDV Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "The
likelihood of more stimulus has increased dramatically as a
result of this and some other recent data, but at this point
it's unclear how much that will really help markets."
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a speech set for Sept. 8,
will unveil a jobs program he hopes will provide "meaningful"
tax relief and help the nation's long-term unemployed, a top
aide told Reuters Insider. [ID:nWNA7806] and [ID:nRTV258655]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 244.15 points,
or 2.12 percent, at 11,249.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 30.28 points, or 2.51 percent, at 1,174.14. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 66.51 points, or 2.61
percent, at 2,479.53.
Despite the day's sharp decline, stocks were only modestly
lower for the week, given a rally in the first three day of
trading. The Dow is down 0.3 percent, while the S&P is off 0.2
percent and the Nasdaq is nearly flat.
Losing stocks outnumbered winners on the New York Stock
Exchange by more than five-to-one, while on the Nasdaq,
decliners beat advancers by six-to-one. All 30 Dow components
were lower, while the CBOE Volatility index .VIX rose 3.1
percent.
Bank shares were again among the day's biggest losers, with
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) tumbling 8.6 percent to $7.23 as
the Dow's top decliner. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 4.7
percent to $34.58 and the KBW banks index .BKX lost 4.8
percent.
A U.S. regulator is suing big lenders like Bank of America
Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
over mortgage practices. [ID:nN1E7810JZ]
Energy shares dropped as U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell
nearly 3 percent on concerns economic weakness could curb fuel
demand. Chevron Corp (CVX.N) dipped nearly 2.6 percent to
$95.97, while the PHLX Oil service sector index .OSX declined
3.9 percent.
As investors sought safer assets, gold prices climbed
nearly 3 percent. Newmont Mining (NEM.N) was the S&P's top
gainer, rising 2.5 percent to $64.06. [O/R]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)